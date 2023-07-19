ADVERTISEMENT
News  >  Local

First Lady charges female lawmakers on service to constituents

News Agency Of Nigeria

The female lawmakers pledged their support and cooperation to the course of nation building.

Nigeria's First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu. [Twitter:@DavidsOffor]
Nigeria's First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu. [Twitter:@DavidsOffor]

Mrs Tinubu gave this advice in Abuja on Wednesday when the female lawmakers paid her a courtesy visit.

While expressing her delight at the visit, especially as she served in the Senate for 12years, she advised the lawmakers to remain faithful to their constituents.

“You are the women here at the National Assembly for the masses and you should not take this for granted.’’

“As a former lawmaker, I advise you to please work together, irrespective of your party affiliation, because the success of the nation depends on this.

“You are the women who are really there for the masses; you also should carry them along because without them, none of us would be here.’’

The first lady advised the women to be teachable and to develop themselves more by learning new things, saying “this would give you an advantage in the discharge of your responsibilities as lawmakers and women.

“When men are in position of power, they do not see gender, so you as women should not fight a man who does not see gender when fighting for power.

“The joy is that you made it, how do you now sustain it, for men, you don’t have to become men to have what they have.

“God created us to be women; we should not lose our femininity, however, you need to get to work for this country as campaign is over.”

She urged the women not to lose their femininity in the execution of their duties.

She also prayed for victory for the female lawmakers who have pending court cases.

In her remarks, the representatives of the Female National Assembly members, Hon. Kafilat Ogbara, representing Kosofe Federal Constituency, Lagos, said the visit was to congratulate the first lady on the success of the 2023 general elections.

She also pleaded with the first lady to support the voice of women in the legislature.

They also promised to lend a hand of fellowship whenever the need arises to the office of the first lady.

Those who visited were three (3) Senators and fifteen (15) members of the House of Representatives.

