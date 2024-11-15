ADVERTISEMENT
First-Class graduate selling pure water gets immediate job at Government house

News Agency Of Nigeria

A video of Ishaq has been going around on social media revealing that he is selling pure water to support his family.

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]
This was announced in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Malam Ibrahim Kaula in Katsina on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a video of Ishaq has been going around on social media revealing that he was selling pure water to support his family.

According to Kaula, upon learning of Ishaq’s situation, Radda promptly directed his Special Assistant on Students Matters, Alhaji Muhammad Nagaske, to verify the authenticity of the viral video.

“Subsequent investigation confirmed that Ishaq indeed graduated with First Class honours in B.Sc (Ed.) Education/Biology during the 2021/2022 academic session, as verified by the University’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor.

“Ishaq, who completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme in Taraba State, had resorted to selling pure water to meet personal and family obligations.

“Academic excellence should be rewarded, not relegated to the streets.”

According to Kaula, this latest intervention aligns with Radda’s consistent drive to reward academic excellence and promote quality education in Katsina State.

He explained that on October 12, 2024, the governor demonstrated a similar commitment by offering automatic employment to nine outstanding graduates of Isah Kaita College of Education, Dutsinma.

“Additionally, the governor offered another direct employment to nine First Class Graduates from Umaru Musa Yar’adua University during the 9th/13th combined convocation held on May 26, 2024.

“Our administration recognises that the future of Katsina State lies in harnessing the potential of our brightest minds”, the statement added.

First-Class graduate selling pure water gets immediate job at Government house

First-Class graduate selling pure water gets immediate job at Government house

