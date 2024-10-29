ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FIRS ₦12.36 trillion record revenue sparks fresh reaction

Segun Adeyemi

Anti-corruption measures have also been a priority for Dr. Adedeji, who formed an Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit within FIRS to uphold standards in collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Zacch Adedeji, FIRS chairman [Channels Television]
Zacch Adedeji, FIRS chairman [Channels Television]

Recommended articles

The Nationalist Front of Africa (NFA) commended Dr. Adedeji’s transformational approach, celebrating his commitment to innovation and transparency in Nigeria’s tax administration.

Moses Idoko, an NFA representative, highlighted Dr. Adedeji’s focus on integrating technology, which he says has set Nigeria’s tax system on par with some of the most advanced in Africa.

“Dr. Adedeji's focus on technology integration has transformed FIRS into a model for efficient revenue generation,” Idoko stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

A standout feature of this shift is the TaxPro Max platform, which has reportedly cut down manual processes by 80%, allowing taxpayers to conveniently file returns and pay taxes online.

READ ALSO: Drama as 19 northern govs withdraw support for Tinubu's tax reform bill

Dr. Adedeji’s tenure has also been marked by progressive reforms, including the establishment of a comprehensive data management unit within FIRS to support effective planning and implementation.

He has introduced clarified guidelines for cryptocurrency transactions, streamlining tax reporting for digital assets, and restructured the Withholding Tax framework to reduce collection delays.

Anti-corruption measures have also been a priority for Dr. Adedeji, who formed an Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit within FIRS to uphold standards in collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: FIRS tips 2024 'Tax Bill' as key to Nigeria's taxation system reform

“Dr. Adedeji’s anti-corruption stance has been equally impressive,” the NFA remarked.

The NFA lauded Dr. Adedeji’s leadership as crucial to rebuilding trust in Nigeria’s tax system and fostering economic resilience.

“He has pretty much changed the narrative on how the tax sector and the economy should be for Nigeria,” Idoko added, encouraging Dr. Adedeji to continue his impactful leadership.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Naira crude sale has set Nigeria's economy on path of industrialisation – Edun

Naira crude sale has set Nigeria's economy on path of industrialisation – Edun

Ekiti lawyers petition NJC to probe Justice Nwite for alleged bias and misconduct

Ekiti lawyers petition NJC to probe Justice Nwite for alleged bias and misconduct

Northern govs told to embrace Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill'

Northern govs told to embrace Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill'

FCCPC threatens sanctions against banks violating customer rights amid online issues

FCCPC threatens sanctions against banks violating customer rights amid online issues

Sanwo-Olu sues EFCC over threat to capture him after tenure as Governor

Sanwo-Olu sues EFCC over threat to capture him after tenure as Governor

FIRS ₦12.36 trillion record revenue sparks fresh reaction

FIRS ₦12.36 trillion record revenue sparks fresh reaction

BREAKING: APC suspends ex-Osun governor, Aregbesola, details emerge

BREAKING: APC suspends ex-Osun governor, Aregbesola, details emerge

‘Do the needful’ - SSANU, NASU, tell finance minister amid ongoing strike

‘Do the needful’ - SSANU, NASU, tell finance minister amid ongoing strike

Former APC spokesperson accuses Tinubu of 'window dressing on austerity'

Former APC spokesperson accuses Tinubu of 'window dressing on austerity'

Pulse Sports

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tears flow as train crushes another man to death in Lagos

Tears flow as train crushes another man to death in Lagos

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [NAN]

Wike orders maximum security for FCTA demolition team in Lugbe

The recent tanker explosion claimed 181 lives in Jigawa State.

Gov Namadi says 181 people died in Jigawa tanker explosion

Mother of 4 dies after sustaining severe burns from tanker fire incident

Mother of 4 dies after sustaining severe burns from tanker fire incident