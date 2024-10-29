FIRS ₦12.36 trillion record revenue sparks fresh reaction

The Nationalist Front of Africa (NFA) commended Dr. Adedeji’s transformational approach, celebrating his commitment to innovation and transparency in Nigeria’s tax administration.

Moses Idoko, an NFA representative, highlighted Dr. Adedeji’s focus on integrating technology, which he says has set Nigeria’s tax system on par with some of the most advanced in Africa.

“Dr. Adedeji's focus on technology integration has transformed FIRS into a model for efficient revenue generation,” Idoko stated.

A standout feature of this shift is the TaxPro Max platform, which has reportedly cut down manual processes by 80%, allowing taxpayers to conveniently file returns and pay taxes online.

Dr. Adedeji’s tenure has also been marked by progressive reforms, including the establishment of a comprehensive data management unit within FIRS to support effective planning and implementation.

He has introduced clarified guidelines for cryptocurrency transactions, streamlining tax reporting for digital assets, and restructured the Withholding Tax framework to reduce collection delays.

Anti-corruption measures have also been a priority for Dr. Adedeji, who formed an Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit within FIRS to uphold standards in collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

“Dr. Adedeji’s anti-corruption stance has been equally impressive,” the NFA remarked.

The NFA lauded Dr. Adedeji’s leadership as crucial to rebuilding trust in Nigeria’s tax system and fostering economic resilience.