Firemen averts tragedy as tanker spills petrol in Ado Ekiti

A petrol tanker spilled its content on the road after offloading at a filling station in Ado the Ekiti, the state capital on Saturday, July 7, 2018.

Channels TV reports that the incident, which could have escalated into a tragic explosion, was averted when men of the state fire service swung into action.

The activities of the fire service men reportedly prevented a fire outbreak around the tanker and other locations where the split remnant of fuel flowed to, via the drainage.

How the tanker fell and spilled content on the road

Channels TV reported that the incident occurred while the tanker was pulling out of the filling station after offloading a large quantity of the content its carrying.

The tanker's fall saw it spilling the remnant of its contents in the process.

Gov Fayose warns business owners to comply with safety standards

Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose visited the scene of the incident after he was briefed.

The governor reportedly warned business owners to comply with standards and safety measures while going about their businesses.

“They need to put the interest of the state and the people first. Today, many lives would have been lost because this is a tanker containing PMS.

“In doing business, especially businesses with this kind of sensitivity, like the oil an gas, they have to keep to standard and measures for the safety of our people," he said.

At least nine lives were lost as a result of the petrol tanker explosion that happened on Otedola Bridge, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Thursday, June 28, 2018.