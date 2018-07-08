Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Firemen averts tragedy as tanker spills petrol in Ado Ekiti

In Ekiti Firemen averts tragedy as petrol tanker spills content on the road in Ado Ekiti

Activities of the fire service men reportedly prevented a fire outbreak around a petrol tanker that spilled fuel on the road in Ekiti.

  • Published:
Firemen averts tragedy as tanker spills petrol in Ado Ekiti play

Activities of the fire service men reportedly prevented a fire outbreak around a petrol tanker that spilled fuel on the road in Ekiti.

(Channels TV)

A petrol tanker spilled its content on the road after offloading at a filling station in Ado the Ekiti, the state capital on Saturday, July 7, 2018.

Channels TV reports that the incident, which could have escalated into a tragic explosion, was averted when men of the state fire service swung into action.

play Firemen at work (Channels TV)

 

The activities of the fire service men reportedly prevented a fire outbreak around the tanker and other locations where the split remnant of fuel flowed to, via the drainage.

How the tanker fell and spilled content on the road

Channels TV reported that the incident occurred while the tanker was pulling out of the filling station after offloading a large quantity of the content its carrying.

play Petrol tanker fell on a road in Ado Ekiti on July 7, 2018. (Channels TV)

 

The tanker's fall saw it spilling the remnant of its contents in the process.

ALSO READ: Full story of the tanker accident that burnt several in Lagos

Gov Fayose warns business owners to comply with safety standards

Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose visited the scene of the incident after he was briefed.

The governor reportedly warned business owners to comply with standards and safety measures while going about their businesses.

play A petrol tanker fell and spilt its content on a road (Channels TV)

 

They need to put the interest of the state and the people first. Today, many lives would have been lost because this is a tanker containing PMS.

“In doing business, especially businesses with this kind of sensitivity, like the oil an gas, they have to keep to standard and measures for the safety of our people,"  he said.

At least nine lives were lost as a result of the petrol tanker explosion that happened on Otedola Bridge, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari Here’s what president’s new corruption law really meansbullet
2 Kemi Adeosun Finance minister reportedly skipped NYSC with forged...bullet
3 Buhari President reacts to Supreme Court ruling clearing Sarakibullet

Related Articles

Lagos Tanker Fire Ambode expresses pain over explosion that claimed at least 9 lives
Hell In The City Full story of the tanker accident that burnt several in Lagos
Pulse Opinion In Lagos, trucks and containers are licensed to kill
Lagos Tanker Fire Photos from scene of tragic accident that claimed at least 9 lives
Air Peace Airline dismisses prophecy of impending accident as fake
Lagos Tanker Fire Watch chilling video of fuel tanker losing control before explosion
Lagos Tanker Fire Ambode visits scene of petrol tanker explosion
FRSC 11 die on Idiroko-Sango-Ota road in 2017
Lagos Tanker Fire Forte Oil says Otedola is not the owner of tanker that exploded
In Lagos Over 54 cars in flames as petrol tanker explodes at Berger

Local

Is it possible to masturbate too much?
RCCG Stay away from masturbation, cleric cautions youths
FRSC boss wants to increase traffic fines by at least 800%
FRSC Agency sets to recruit 4,650 personnel, procure additional patrol vehicles
Saraki says other states should emulate Governor Wike
Saraki Senate President says other states should emulate Rivers
5 foods that help reduce your risk of having cancer
Cancer 72,000 patients die annually in Nigeria-Expert