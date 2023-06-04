The sports category has moved to a new website.
Firefighters rescue 7 from collapsed wall in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

The service said no life was lost, adding the cause of the incidence was under investigation.

This is contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, on Sunday in Kano.

He said the incident occurred on Saturday evening.

“We received a distress call from one, Malam Bashir Mansur at about 05:43 p.m. that a wall has collapsed.

“Upon receiving the information, we quickly dispatched firemen to the scene at about 05:47 p.m.,’’ he said.

He said one side of the wall at Malam Kato Square collapsed and affected seven people.

He gave the names of the victims as Abubakar Abdullahi, 30; Abdulsalam Idris, 20, Usman Abdullahi, 20, Usaini Muhammed, 30, Umar Isah, 40.

Abdullahi said firemen rescued all the victims alive, adding that five of them with minor injuries were conveyed to Abdullahi Wasai Teaching Hospital while two others with severe injuries had been referred to Albarka Clinic for medical attention.

