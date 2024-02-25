Fire razes FCT minister's private residence

The outbreak occurred around 10:30 am on Sunday, February 25, 2024, the minister's aide, Austine Elemu, has confirmed.

He said the fire razed the first floor of the duplex, causing serious damage to a major part of the property, adding that none of the occupants was hurt in the process.

Though the cause of the fire outbreak remains unknown, Elemu said it might not be unconnected to an electrical spark.

Meanwhile, reports claimed that the untimely response of firefighters to the incident may have worsened the situation.