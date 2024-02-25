ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fire razes FCT minister's private residence

Nurudeen Shotayo

The minister's aide said the cause of the fire outbreak might not be unconnected to an electrical spark.

Fire razes FCT minister's residence [Nathaniel Shaibu]
Fire razes FCT minister's residence [Nathaniel Shaibu]

Recommended articles

The outbreak occurred around 10:30 am on Sunday, February 25, 2024, the minister's aide, Austine Elemu, has confirmed.

He said the fire razed the first floor of the duplex, causing serious damage to a major part of the property, adding that none of the occupants was hurt in the process.

Though the cause of the fire outbreak remains unknown, Elemu said it might not be unconnected to an electrical spark.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, reports claimed that the untimely response of firefighters to the incident may have worsened the situation.

Mahmoud, a former Commissioner for Higher Education in Kano State, was sworn into office by President Bola Tinubu on Monday, August 21, 2023.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fire razes FCT minister's private residence

Fire razes FCT minister's private residence

Group holds solidarity rally and organises prayers for INEC chairman

Group holds solidarity rally and organises prayers for INEC chairman

NDLEA intercepts cocaine, ecstasy consignments en-route UK, Cyprus

NDLEA intercepts cocaine, ecstasy consignments en-route UK, Cyprus

Pentecostal pastor emerges as NNPP governorship candidate in Edo

Pentecostal pastor emerges as NNPP governorship candidate in Edo

Shelve planned protest for national security and peace – CSO tells NLC

Shelve planned protest for national security and peace – CSO tells NLC

APC chairman accuses Fubara of violating peace deal brokered by Tinubu

APC chairman accuses Fubara of violating peace deal brokered by Tinubu

Navy arrests 2 suspected fuel smugglers, seizes 5,100 litres of petrol

Navy arrests 2 suspected fuel smugglers, seizes 5,100 litres of petrol

Miyetti Allah moves to check drug abuse, arms proliferation among herders

Miyetti Allah moves to check drug abuse, arms proliferation among herders

Kerosene price is dropping, here's why

Kerosene price is dropping, here's why

Pulse Sports

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officers place cones on the Third Mainland Bridge (Pulse)

FG shuts Lagos Island-bound side of Third Mainland Bridge

President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

APC chieftain asks Tinubu to set up task force to monitor grains distribution

Pregnant woman among 10 people killed by Lassa fever in Ebonyi [DailyPostNG]

Pregnant woman among 10 people killed by Lassa fever in Ebonyi

Hardship: Atiku knocks Tinubu over 'hurriedly put together' forex policy

I have better ideas - Atiku knocks Tinubu over hurriedly put together forex policy