'Fire razes 14 shelves in Yola market' – Official

News Agency Of Nigeria

The director added that the fire started as a result of gas explosion from a local restaurant in the market.

Adamu made the confirmation to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, saying that the incident happened on Monday night at about 10 p.m. He said that the directorate, with reinforcement from Federal and Paro fire service was able to quench the fire within an hour.

He added that the fire started as a result of gas explosion from a local restaurant in the market.

With the help of combined team, we put out the fire within an hour.

“The fire was as a result of six kilogramme gas cylinder explosion in a local restaurant.”

According to him, no live was lost and fire assessment officers are currently at the scene to ascertain the rate of damage. Adamu called on the public to always ensure they put off electrical appliances before going to bed and at the close of work from office and business premises

News Agency Of Nigeria

'Fire razes 14 shelves in Yola market' – Official

