'Fire razes 14 shelves in Yola market' – Official

Adamu made the confirmation to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, saying that the incident happened on Monday night at about 10 p.m. He said that the directorate, with reinforcement from Federal and Paro fire service was able to quench the fire within an hour.

He added that the fire started as a result of gas explosion from a local restaurant in the market.

“With the help of combined team, we put out the fire within an hour.

“The fire was as a result of six kilogramme gas cylinder explosion in a local restaurant.”