ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fire guts warehouse, destroys over N50m goods in Aba

News Agency Of Nigeria

An early morning fire, which escalated into a warehouse, near the Ariaria International Market, Aba, on Tuesday, has destroyed goods estimated at over 50 million.

Fire guts warehouse, destroys over N50m goods in Aba/Illustration (Punch)
Fire guts warehouse, destroys over N50m goods in Aba/Illustration (Punch)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

A NAN correspondent, who visited the scene, reports that virtually all the items in the warehouse, including kitchen utensils and other products, were completely burnt.

The Landlord of the building, Mr Paul Ajah, told NAN that the fire spread into the warehouse from across the compound.

Ajah also said that the inferno could have been resisted, considering the quality of the building, but was aided by the harmattan wind.

He said that the fire escalated from items being burnt outside the building and spread over the wall fence into the warehouse.

“We did not notice early until people saw the flames of fire in the warehouse and alerted us.

“It was then that we went into action to try to quench it.

“A good Samaritan later called the Fire Service, which came and helped to quench the fire,” Ajah said.

Hè regretted the huge damage done to the goods and building which, he said, would gulp millions of naira to repair.

The owner of the warehouse, Mr Nobertgreat Atulegwu, said he brought new stock into the place in December 2022.

Atulegwu said that he was leaving Aba for burial in his hometown when he received a call that his warehouse was on fire.

“On getting here I found that everything had totally burned down.

“I am yet to ascertain where the fire came from.

“Unfortunately for me, it was only my warehouse that was burnt in the building and there was no electrical device or connection in that building.

“May God help us because this is our life savings that have gone down the drain.

“I pray that it will be a story I shall live to tell in future.

“I pray that God will touch good-spirited Nigerians and the government of Abia to come to help us recover from this huge loss,” he said, sobbing.

The Commander, Aba Command of the Abia Fire Service, Mr Belenta Belenta, confirmed the incident to NAN.

Belenta said that they received a distress call about the fire from the Chief Security Officer of Ariaria International Market, Mr Chimezie Smart.

He said that his men quickly responded and quenched the fire.

According to him, the huge smoke emanating from the fire affected their unprotected bodies.

Smart said that the fire “unknowingly spread into the warehouse from the landlord’s area”.

He said: “The fire originated from the activities of the landlord’s children somewhere close to the warehouse.

“People in the neighbourhood helped to put it out but did not know that it had spread into the warehouse.”

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fire guts warehouse, destroys over N50m goods in Aba

Fire guts warehouse, destroys over N50m goods in Aba

Tinubu receives rousing welcome in Kano, expresses optimism of winning

Tinubu receives rousing welcome in Kano, expresses optimism of winning

Akwa Ibom Govt distributes special phones, white canes to PWDs

Akwa Ibom Govt distributes special phones, white canes to PWDs

INEC takes delivery of last consignment of BVAS machines

INEC takes delivery of last consignment of BVAS machines

Buhari's 2023 budget hopeless - Ezekwesili

Buhari's 2023 budget hopeless - Ezekwesili

Bauchi Commissioner resigns after father was stripped of traditional title

Bauchi Commissioner resigns after father was stripped of traditional title

COVID-19: NCDC speaks on new variant in Nigeria

COVID-19: NCDC speaks on new variant in Nigeria

Unilorin fees remains least among federal varsities – Official

Unilorin fees remains least among federal varsities – Official

Afe Babalola suggests Nigerian Billionaires help pay off external debt

Afe Babalola suggests Nigerian Billionaires help pay off external debt

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Carnival in Calabar

Famous Calabar Carnival ends in a pool of blood, 7 dead, 29 injured

Unknown gunmen

Biafra agitators kidnap female soldier, threaten to behead her [PICS]

4th Mainland Bridge. [Twitter:MrJAGS]

Lagos govt picks preferred bidder for 4th Mainland Bridge construction

Omobolanle Raheem.

Raheem: Council boss renames street after lawyer killed by Lagos cop