Fire guts several houses, worship centre in Benin

News Agency Of Nigeria

Several houses, including a worship centre, were on Thursday evening, gutted by fire at Owan community in Ovia South West local government area, near Benin, in Edo.

Fire guts several houses, worship centre in Benin/Illustration. (Punch)
Fire guts several houses, worship centre in Benin/Illustration. (Punch)

An eyewitness, Mr Mathew Fapohunda, told NAN in a telephone interview that “the incident happened between 4pm and 5pm on Thursday.

“A tanker carrying petroleum product from Benin heading towards Akure fell into a gutter and burst into flames.

“We didn’t have the opportunity to verify the content of the truck as people ran for their lives.

“We were helpless but we quickly contacted the Okomu oil palm company which sent their fire fighter truck.

“Though they put out the fire but not before several houses, shops and a church along the road have been completely razed by the fire, consuming everything inside them worth millions of Naira."

Fapohunda, who is one of the community leader in Owan, however, said no human casualty was recorded in the incident.

Contacted, FRSC sector commander in Edo, Mr Henry Benamaisia, said the command is yet to be briefed on the incident.

