Fire guts commercial building in Anambra, firefighters prevent major damage

News Agency Of Nigeria

The firemen were able to control the fire from escalating beyond the top floor of the building.

Chukwudi Chiketa, the Fire Chief, of Anambra Fire Service, made this known to newsmen in Onitsha.

Chiketa said: “We received a distress call at about 5:17 am today and I immediately deployed our gallant firefighters to the scene of the fire incident.

“The incident occurred at the top floor of a story building inside GMO company, situated at Atani road by Uga junction, Okpoko.

“Though, the top floor of the one-storey building was affected, but there were many savings including other structures and property inside the company’s premises.”

He said that the firemen were able to control the fire from escalating beyond the top floor of the building, noting that the cause of the fire had yet to be ascertained. He encouraged residents on timely contact to the fire service in any related situation to help reduce the extent of damage before the arrival of firefighters.

News Agency Of Nigeria

