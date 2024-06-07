Fire guts commercial building in Anambra, firefighters prevent major damage

“Though, the top floor of the one-storey building was affected, but there were many savings including other structures and property inside the company’s premises.”

He said that the firemen were able to control the fire from escalating beyond the top floor of the building, noting that the cause of the fire had yet to be ascertained. He encouraged residents on timely contact to the fire service in any related situation to help reduce the extent of damage before the arrival of firefighters.