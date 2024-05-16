Fire at Shell gas plant in Bayelsa extinguished, investigation ongoing

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the explosions occurred on Tuesday.

Michael Adande, Spokesman of SPDC, told NAN on Thursday that the fire was extinguished on Wednesday to pave the way for a Joint Investigative Visit (JIV) to ascertain the cause of the incident.

“We are pleased to report that the fire outside our Gbaran Central Processing Facility in Bayelsa went out last night and a regulator-led Joint Investigation Visit is being planned to determine the cause and impact,” Adande said.

NAN reports that the gas plant feeds the Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) export terminal in Bonny Island, Rivers.

Some residents said that the explosion came from a high-pressure gas pipeline that delivered gas to the processing facility. The incident has raised concerns about gas export disruptions.