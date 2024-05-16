ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fire at Shell gas plant in Bayelsa extinguished, investigation ongoing

News Agency Of Nigeria

Some residents state that the explosion came from a high-pressure gas pipeline that delivered gas to the processing facility.

Fire incident at the gas processing plant operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) at Gbarain, Yenagoa [Daily Trust]
Fire incident at the gas processing plant operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) at Gbarain, Yenagoa [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the explosions occurred on Tuesday.

Michael Adande, Spokesman of SPDC, told NAN on Thursday that the fire was extinguished on Wednesday to pave the way for a Joint Investigative Visit (JIV) to ascertain the cause of the incident.

“We are pleased to report that the fire outside our Gbaran Central Processing Facility in Bayelsa went out last night and a regulator-led Joint Investigation Visit is being planned to determine the cause and impact,” Adande said.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that the gas plant feeds the Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) export terminal in Bonny Island, Rivers.

Some residents said that the explosion came from a high-pressure gas pipeline that delivered gas to the processing facility. The incident has raised concerns about gas export disruptions.

Meanwhile, the thick dark smoke that was seen on the Yenagoa skyline has cleared out.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu receives Senegal President Diomaye Faye at Aso Rock Villa

Tinubu receives Senegal President Diomaye Faye at Aso Rock Villa

FG set to commission CNG-powered vehicles for cheaper transportation

FG set to commission CNG-powered vehicles for cheaper transportation

Abike Dabiri returns to Twitter after nearly a year offline - with numerous awards

Abike Dabiri returns to Twitter after nearly a year offline - with numerous awards

VP Shettima to discuss Tinubu's first-year achievements on May 17

VP Shettima to discuss Tinubu's first-year achievements on May 17

Fire at Shell gas plant in Bayelsa extinguished, investigation ongoing

Fire at Shell gas plant in Bayelsa extinguished, investigation ongoing

Court orders arrest of suspended REC who declared false result during Adamawa gov poll

Court orders arrest of suspended REC who declared false result during Adamawa gov poll

Emirates Airline returns to Nigeria from October 1 - Keyamo confirms

Emirates Airline returns to Nigeria from October 1 - Keyamo confirms

Ganduje's funds diversion case transferred to new judge without explanation

Ganduje's funds diversion case transferred to new judge without explanation

Boko Haram family consisting of 47 members surrender to Army troops

Boko Haram family consisting of 47 members surrender to Army troops

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MoD hands 20 APCs to Nigerian Armed Forces [NAN]

MoD hands 20 APCs to Nigerian Armed Forces' to confront security challenges

Power outage in a community [Meta AI]

Badagry residents decry EKEDC's failure to restore power despite payment

Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) seals hotels, event centre and other business premises over unpaid taxes [NAN]

KADIRS shuts 2 hotels, event centre, others for ₦422.6m unpaid taxes

The Nigerian Senate [Facebook]

Senate approves death penalty for drug traffickers