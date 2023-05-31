The sports category has moved to a new website.
Fire at Lagos hospital, firefighters respond promptly

News Agency Of Nigeria

A statement from LASUTH management confirmed the fire incident.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fire incident, which happened at food shops in the premises around 4.00 p.m., caused panic in the health facility.

A staff member, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that the food shops and Works Department were affected by the fire, however prompt arrival of the Fire Service assisted to reduce the impact of the incident.

A statement from LASUTH management issued by Oluwaseyi Adewale, Head, Public Affairs Department of LASUTH, confirmed the fire incident.

Adewale said the incident started from one of the cooking points in a shop close to the hospital’s second gate.

“The inferno was quickly brought under control and now completely put out.

“The management of the hospital is grateful for all the efforts from all concerned, especially men of the Lagos State Fire Service,” she said.

