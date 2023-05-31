Fire at Lagos hospital, firefighters respond promptly

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fire incident, which happened at food shops in the premises around 4.00 p.m., caused panic in the health facility.

A staff member, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that the food shops and Works Department were affected by the fire, however prompt arrival of the Fire Service assisted to reduce the impact of the incident.

A statement from LASUTH management issued by Oluwaseyi Adewale, Head, Public Affairs Department of LASUTH, confirmed the fire incident.

Adewale said the incident started from one of the cooking points in a shop close to the hospital’s second gate.

“The inferno was quickly brought under control and now completely put out.