ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Governor Fintiri pardons 2 prisoners in Adamawa to celebrate Democracy Day

News Agency Of Nigeria

The inmates were pardoned based on their good conducts right from day of their convictions.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State [Punch]
Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State [Punch]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement signed by Humwashi Wonosikou, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, and made available to newsmen on Monday in Yola.

Fintiri said that the inmates were pardoned based on their good conducts right from day of their convictions.

"In the spirit of the 2023 Democracy Day, and in the exercise of the powers conferred on me as Governor in Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic Of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

ADVERTISEMENT

"After due consultation with the State Advisory Council On Prerogative of Mercy, I have granted various categories of pardon to two prisoners for their good conduct.

"The two prisoners as aforementioned should have the remainder of their sentences remitted whole."

The governor gave the names of the pardoned persons as Adeolu Adumjobi and Ibrahim Babale.

Fintiri expressed delight over Nigeria's unbroken democracy since the return to civil rule in 1999, describing it as the triumph of freedom.

The governor noted that 1999 saw a new beginning as the event turned out to be a landslide victory for freedom as it ushered in the beginning of the end of military rule.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, "And we have seen the extraordinary progress since that time. As Nigeria today is standing tall as proud a democracy."

While describing Adamawa as a peaceful state, he regretted the ugly happenings of the state governorship election where some elements tried to subvert the will of the people.

He commended the resilience of those who stood to preserve democracy by ensuring that the right thing was done.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Southeast senators-elect endorse Akpabio to lead 10th Senate

Southeast senators-elect endorse Akpabio to lead 10th Senate

55 South-South members-elect endorse Abbas to become House of Reps speaker

55 South-South members-elect endorse Abbas to become House of Reps speaker

Sanwo-Olu begs Nigerians to unite against injustice

Sanwo-Olu begs Nigerians to unite against injustice

Plateau owes workers ₦11bn in salary arrears, has only ₦1.1bn inside account

Plateau owes workers ₦11bn in salary arrears, has only ₦1.1bn inside account

Governor Fintiri pardons 2 prisoners in Adamawa to celebrate Democracy Day

Governor Fintiri pardons 2 prisoners in Adamawa to celebrate Democracy Day

Parents of Chibok girls beg Tinubu to bring back 92 students still missing

Parents of Chibok girls beg Tinubu to bring back 92 students still missing

Tinubu signs student loan bill into law

Tinubu signs student loan bill into law

'Stop eating ponmo,' FG warns Nigerians as Anthrax disease spreads in Ghana, Togo

'Stop eating ponmo,' FG warns Nigerians as Anthrax disease spreads in Ghana, Togo

Falana says DSS has no right to arrest Emefiele

Falana says DSS has no right to arrest Emefiele

Pulse Sports

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi

Obi presents software engineer as witness against Tinubu at tribunal

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

11 interesting facts about the 2023 Electricity Act signed by Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu meets with Nigerian governors in Aso Villa on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. [Presidency]

Poverty level in Nigeria unacceptable, Tinubu tells governors

Suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

10 unforgivable sins committed by Emefiele