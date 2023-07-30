ADVERTISEMENT
Fintiri imposes 24-hour curfew as hoodlums loot businesses, homes

A source also confirmed that the hoodlums who attempted to broke into a Silo but were not successful, later moved to attack other government storage facilities.

Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Ahmadu Fintiri (Sahara Reporters)

The governor made the declaration in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou in Yola.

The curfew followed wide scale looting and attacks on citizens by hoodlums.

According him, the situation has assumed dangerous dimension as hoodlums in Yola attack people with machetes, broke into business premises and homes carting away property.

“With the curfew imposed, there will be no movement throughout the state.

“Only those on essential duties with valid identification would be permitted to move around during the period of the curfew,” he added.

Fintiri appealed to law abiding residents to comply with the directive, warning that anyone caught contravening the order would be arrested and prosecuted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that hundreds of hoodlums had broken into Federal and State government storage facilities and looted food and non food items in Yola.

Ladan Ayuba, Head of Operations National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) told NAN that the armed hoodlums looted bags of Rice, Maize, Corn and Beans, as well as Generators, wrappers, mattresses and plastic buckets among others from NEMA facility.

He said that the hoodlums also vandalized and looted facilities at the NEMA office that was recently reconstructed and furnished.

At least three of the hoodlums were believed to have died while several others were arrested.

SP Suleiman Nguroje, the Police Public Relations Officer in Adamawa confirmed the incident, saying that

Police and other security operatives have been deployed to protect critical assets and infrastructure.

Fintiri imposes 24-hour curfew as hoodlums loot businesses, homes

