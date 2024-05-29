Fintiri approves ₦2.3bn for court renovation, to enhance justice delivery

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Iframond Jingi, said this in an Interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday, in Yola.

He said the funds would help in remodeling the state high court into an edifice that would become one of the best structures for justice delivery in Nigeria. According to him, this is part of the commitment of the governor in the last year in office, ensuring justice delivery for the command in the state.

“The complex when completed is expected to help judges administer justice effectively and efficiently in a conducive environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It will also help lawyers practising in the courts to improve justice delivery and the citizenry will see that justice is being delivered in record time."

The commissioner noted another achievement recorded in Ahmadu Fintiri’s administration has prioritised the welfare of judges and staff which had greatly motivated all members of judicial staff.

Speaking on judicial autonomy, Jingi mentioned that the Adamawa judiciary had gained autonomy over two years and was actively in use. He stated that autonomy has rebuilt public confidence, stability and consistency, protection of individual rights, checks and balances, and impartiality among others.

“Two years ago the governor assented to the law that gave the judiciary its autonomy and that of the state assembly.

“Since then, as soon as the money comes, a committee is set up and every sector leaves with their money without any interference from the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Fintiri administration has rather intervened and supported us in several ways beyond our entitlement, to avoid lack and ensure excellence in job execution."

Jingi said that the present administration through its passion to revitalise the services of the ministry, also domesticated the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP).

He explained that the VAPP Act is a law that guarantees the protection of the rights of citizens from all forms of violence in Nigeria. The Attorney General added that the law has been adopted and is actively in use in offences that violate human rights in the state.