ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fintiri approves ₦2.3bn for court renovation, to enhance justice delivery

News Agency Of Nigeria

The funds would help in remodeling the state high court into an edifice that would become one of the best structures for justice delivery in Nigeria.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State. (Punch)
Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State. (Punch)

Recommended articles

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Iframond Jingi, said this in an Interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday, in Yola.

He said the funds would help in remodeling the state high court into an edifice that would become one of the best structures for justice delivery in Nigeria. According to him, this is part of the commitment of the governor in the last year in office, ensuring justice delivery for the command in the state.

“The complex when completed is expected to help judges administer justice effectively and efficiently in a conducive environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It will also help lawyers practising in the courts to improve justice delivery and the citizenry will see that justice is being delivered in record time."

The commissioner noted another achievement recorded in Ahmadu Fintiri’s administration has prioritised the welfare of judges and staff which had greatly motivated all members of judicial staff.

Speaking on judicial autonomy, Jingi mentioned that the Adamawa judiciary had gained autonomy over two years and was actively in use. He stated that autonomy has rebuilt public confidence, stability and consistency, protection of individual rights, checks and balances, and impartiality among others.

Two years ago the governor assented to the law that gave the judiciary its autonomy and that of the state assembly.

“Since then, as soon as the money comes, a committee is set up and every sector leaves with their money without any interference from the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Fintiri administration has rather intervened and supported us in several ways beyond our entitlement, to avoid lack and ensure excellence in job execution."

Jingi said that the present administration through its passion to revitalise the services of the ministry, also domesticated the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP).

He explained that the VAPP Act is a law that guarantees the protection of the rights of citizens from all forms of violence in Nigeria. The Attorney General added that the law has been adopted and is actively in use in offences that violate human rights in the state.

The commissioner further described the governor as prudent and diligent financially as most sectors have received a boost in the effective execution of people-oriented projects.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CSO to quiz INEC chairman live on electoral reform ahead of 2027 polls

CSO to quiz INEC chairman live on electoral reform ahead of 2027 polls

'I will never sing it' - Nigerians react to Tinubu's approval of old national anthem

'I will never sing it' - Nigerians react to Tinubu's approval of old national anthem

Kano South Elders urge Yusuf to reverse Kano Emirate Law for regional progress

Kano South Elders urge Yusuf to reverse Kano Emirate Law for regional progress

Fintiri approves ₦2.3bn for court renovation, to enhance justice delivery

Fintiri approves ₦2.3bn for court renovation, to enhance justice delivery

Bricklayer burglarises late herbalist's home, steals 'get-rich' soap, valuables

Bricklayer burglarises late herbalist's home, steals 'get-rich' soap, valuables

VIDEO: 'Thank you for bringing back the anthem we grew up with' - Speaker to Tinubu

VIDEO: 'Thank you for bringing back the anthem we grew up with' - Speaker to Tinubu

Fellow Nigerians, here are the lyrics of the reinstated national anthem

Fellow Nigerians, here are the lyrics of the reinstated national anthem

Court dismisses Sen Ibrahim's challenge to Ondo APC primaries

Court dismisses Sen Ibrahim's challenge to Ondo APC primaries

Kano Emirship: CJN summons judges over conflicting court decisions

Kano Emirship: CJN summons judges over conflicting court decisions

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jonah had no case to answer, but he spent 4 extra years awaiting trial in prison [Ejiro Eyanohonre]

Jonah sat in prison awaiting trial 4 years after he should have already been released

Tigran Gambaryan in court [Reuters]

Court unable to proceed with Binance Executive Gambaryan's case due to his absence

Female prison inmates [PM News Nigeria]

Female prison admissions rise by 4.82% in Nigeria

Abba Kyari and his men (Premium Times)

Abba Kyari finally gets bail after 27 months in detention