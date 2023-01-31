The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, has finally appeared before the House of Representatives Committee, investigating the Naira swap exercise, after series of threats.
BREAKING: Finally, Emefiele appears before House of Reps committee
Several threats of arrest were issued by the House and the Committee, last week, after Emefiele shunned the House.
About the meeting: The Committee and delegation of the CBN are currently meeting at the National Assembly. The meeting commenced around 12:05 pm after over one-hour behind closed doors.
Recall: Several threats of arrest were issued by the House and the Committee, last week, after Emefiele shunned the House.
What happened earlier: The CBN boss had announced an extension of the deadline for the new currency swap till 10th February. However, the committee has insisted that Emefiele must appear before them.
