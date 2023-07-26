ADVERTISEMENT
3rd cohort finalists of Muhammad Sanusi SDG challenge unveiled

Bayo Wahab

Among the participants, there are 16 female educators and nine male educators, creating a diverse and inclusive cohort.

Finalists for 3rd round of the MSII SDG challenge unveiled. [MSII SDG]
Following the evaluation of about 1500 applications from 19 African countries, 25 innovative educators emerged as the finalists for the 3rd Cohort of the MSII Incubator.

Focused on empowering teachers with essential skills and funding, the MSII Incubation program aims to nurture solutions that will positively impact sub-Saharan education systems.

These finalists represent a diverse group of educators dedicated to driving meaningful change in the field of education and contributing to the advancement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in the region.

In this year’s incubation program, a total of 25 educators were selected, representing eight countries from Eastern, Southern, and Western Africa. Among the participants, there are 16 female educators and nine male educators, creating a diverse and inclusive cohort.

The represented countries in the program include Benin Republic, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Nigeria, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

Names of the finalists include; Naomi Mwazozo, Judy Mukami, Ifeoma Chime, Joy Ifeanyi, Robert Okiror, Nkiru Njoku, Claire Hazoume, Moira Alinah, Faridah Aminu, Martins Adegoke, Chisomo Kanthema, Afeez Iyiola, Lolade Ipele, Sandra Nkiya, Irene Nagudi, Matthew Imadiyi, Omoniyi Oke Job, Paul Mensah, Talatu Virtuous Pslot, Umar Hadiza, Esther Dockyoung, Zion Okpo, Shulammite Ajayi, Jennifer Obiorah and Oluwafunmi Oguntelure.

While addressing the finalists during the onboarding of members of the MSII SDG Challenge Cohort 3, His Highness, Muhammad Sanusi II urged the finalists to inculcate innovation and resilience to their leadership qualities.

In overcoming obstacles, we need new and creative ways and this involves inculcating innovation and resilience as a key element of your leadership. Leaders do not only have to manage their energy, but that of the people they lead.

It’s important for you as leaders to remain grounded, innovative and flexible amidst uncertainty and this program aims to provide you with all the tools that you require to not just catalyse your projects but to excel in your professional lives.”

The incubation and accelerator program is believed to have made a significant positive impact on more than 2,000 teachers, and this number continues to grow.

By providing them with essential tools and resources, it enables educators to create effective and engaging learning environments, benefiting nearly 50,000 children so far.

