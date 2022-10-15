RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Final year medical student turned food vendor dies during ASUU strike

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Usman Abubakar-Rimi, a Medicine and Surgery final year student of Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto (UDUS), who ventured into food selling business due to prolonged ASUU strike, has died.

IMG-20221015-Final year medical student turned food vendor dies during ASUU strike
IMG-20221015-Final year medical student turned food vendor dies during ASUU strike

Read Also

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the medical student died on Wednesday after a brief illness.

The death was confirmed to NAN on Saturday by the Chairman of 21st Century Entrepreneur Hub, Umar Idris, a close associate of the deceased.

Idris said the deceased had been buried according to Islamic rites in his hometown, Rimi, in Rimi Local Government Area of Katsina state.

He described the deceased as a humble person and a dedicated student and entrepreneur.

According to him, the deceased was Katsina State Coordinator of the 21st Century Entrepreneurs Hub, and actively participated in coordinating Global Entrepreneurship activities in 2019 and 2020.

He added that the deceased also coordinated Young CEOs Meetup in Katsina, the largest CEOs gathering in Katsina from 2019 and 2020, as well as several other skills acquisition trainings.

He noted that during Abubakar-Rimi’s leadership, the 21st Century Entrepreneurs Hub in Katsina empowered about 1,000 women and youths on various business skills.

NAN recalled that during an exclusive interview with the deceased on Sept. 9, 2022, he said that the prolonged industrial action embarked by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) gave him the opportunity to begin the food business.

The deceased also told NAN that he utilised the period of the COVID-19 lockdown to start an egg and chicken distribution business.

Abubakar-Rimi had advised students to utilise their free time to engage in businesses, stressing that online services provided a lot of opportunities to leverage on.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kaduna now investment destination of choice in Nigeria – Buhari

Kaduna now investment destination of choice in Nigeria – Buhari

77 Sokoto students clinch first class in Indian institutions

77 Sokoto students clinch first class in Indian institutions

Final year medical student turned food vendor dies during ASUU strike

Final year medical student turned food vendor dies during ASUU strike

Gov Mohammed pardons 153 inmates, empowers them with N7.6m

Gov Mohammed pardons 153 inmates, empowers them with N7.6m

FG presents 370.5 tonnes of grains for distribution to vulnerable in Sokoto

FG presents 370.5 tonnes of grains for distribution to vulnerable in Sokoto

Kebbi magistrate suspended for dishing out hot slap to lawyer

Kebbi magistrate suspended for dishing out hot slap to lawyer

PDP crisis: BoT urges Ayu to resign after 2023 general elections

PDP crisis: BoT urges Ayu to resign after 2023 general elections

Prof Zainab Duke releases pictures of her wedding with MKO Abiola

Prof Zainab Duke releases pictures of her wedding with MKO Abiola

Why I described #LekkiShooting as photoshopped - Enenche clarifies

Why I described #LekkiShooting as photoshopped - Enenche clarifies

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Flood renders hundreds of people homeless in Kogi State. (Punch)

Why a dam in Cameroon causes devastating floods in Nigeria every year [Pulse Explainer]

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

BREAKING: ASUU calls off 8-month-old strike

Here's what we imagined Buhari thought [Twitter]

Buhari saw the cofounder of Paystack, Ezra Olubi and probably had these 5 thoughts

Tompolo

Tompolo captures massive vessel loaded with stolen crude oil