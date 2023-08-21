Fidelity bank donates relief materials to IDPs in Plateau

Presenting the items on Monday in Jos, Mr Sadi Zawiya, the North Central Head of the bank, said that the gesture aimed at alleviating the sufferings of the displaced persons in the state. Zawiya added that the gesture was part of its Corporate Social Responsibility of the bank.

”This donation is in recognition of the fact that our success is intimately tied to the well-being of our host communities.

”We know these items are nowhere near to what the people had lost, but it is our token of support to cushion the hardship of the displaced persons in Mangu

”We pray that total peace will return to the affected areas and we will continue to support the people of the state who are in dire need,” he said.

Receiving the items on behalf of the victims, Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, thanked the bank for the gesture. Represented by his Deputy, Mrs Josephine Piyo, Mutfwang promised that the items would get to all the affected persons.

The governor, who decried the rising spate of killings, wanton destruction of farmlands and other properties in the state, said that his administration was making frantic efforts toward addressing the security challenges.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the items donated included; 100 mattresses, 100 blankets, 100 rubber mats, 120 buckets, 300 cups, 150 bags 25kg of rice and 155 bags of maize flour.

Others were; 20 bags of garri, 50 cartons of oil, 20 cartons of powdered milk and five bags of bathroom slippers.

