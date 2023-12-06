FG's Conditional Cash Transfer reaches 1 million households in Kogi State

Speaking in Kabawa, a suburb of Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, Betta Edu addressed journalists on Tuesday, December 05, 2023, highlighting the government's commitment to mitigating the impact of the harsh economic situation in the country.

Earlier in the day, Edu officially launched the Federal Government's Grant for the Vulnerable, stating the administration's goal of lifting at least 50,000,000 people out of poverty within the next 42 months under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Minister outlined the initiation of the "end hunger program," designed to renew hope for the very poor and vulnerable segments of society.

Edu explained, "For the grant which was just given earlier today, the Federal Government was able to support the vulnerable and poorest of the poor in Kogi State. The first batch consists of 10,000 beneficiaries, with the second batch set to commence immediately."

The distribution strategy includes providing support to 1,000 families of petty traders through various channels, including youth leadership, women groups, and other community-based organisations.

"The Federal Government does not want to implement programs that are not felt at the grassroots. The essence of governance is to bring relief to the people. That is the reason for social protection. We are a government that is interested in the people," Edu stated.