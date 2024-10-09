ADVERTISEMENT
You're no longer allowed to use national anthem without permission from FG

Bayo Wahab

In case you don't know, the National Orientation Agency has specified that the green in the Nigerian flag is Emerald 2.0.

Nigerian youths singing the national anthem. [Zikoko]
Nigerian youths singing the national anthem. [Zikoko]

What does this mean and why does it matter?

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has said that every Nigerian who wishes to use the national anthem must seek its permission before using it.

In a statement on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, the Director General of the agency, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said it’s important to get the agency’s approval to avoid misinterpretation of the anthem.

As custodians of Nigeria’s national symbols, the NOA is tasked with preventing all forms of misuse. Permission must be sought from the agency to avoid misrepresentation,” he said.

To ensure every Nigerian citizen is aware of this development, Issa-Onilu further said his agency would soon hold sensitisation campaigns across the 36 states to provide clarity on the agency’s new policies and guidelines.

However, Issa-Onilu did not clarify if the formal permission applies only to those who seek to use the anthem for commercial or entertainment purposes.

The NOA boss also spoke about the national flag saying Nigeria’s official flag remains green-white-green.

In case you don’t know, Issa-Onilu specified that the green in the Nigerian flag is Emerald 2.0.

While commending the Bola Tinubu administration for reviving the NOA, the agency DG accused the Muhammadu Buhari government of neglecting the agency.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Facebook]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Facebook]

He said the neglect of the NOA caused a decline in social intervention structures like the Boys’ Scouts, Girls’ Brigade, and WAI Brigade, adding that the past administration focused too much on infrastructure development.

He commended Tinubu for supporting the revival of value-based initiatives.

Just to jog your memory, you’ll remember that President Tinubu recently signed into law a bill re-adopting Nigeria’s old national anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.”

The bill was signed on the first anniversary of his administration.

The anthem, originally written by Lillian Jean Williams and composed by Frances Berda in 1959, was dropped in 1978 by the military administration of General Olusegun Obasanjo.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria specialising in politics, relations, special reports, development, and investigative journalism.

