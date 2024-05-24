ADVERTISEMENT
FG wants Sultan, CAN president to join fight against cybercrime among youths

News Agency Of Nigeria

Worried about the prevalence of cybercrime among youth, the Federal Government has solicited the collaboration of religious leaders in tackling the menace

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, made the call while declaring open the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the theme of the meeting was “The Role of Religious Leaders in Combating Corruption and Cybercrime.’’

Akume said it was worrisome that cybercrime was on the rise among youths on various technology platforms.

“Addressing this challenge is assuming the dimension of an emergency because of the involvement of scores of our youths who are leaders of tomorrow.

“Statistics as the EFCC will present later, point at the institutions of higher learning as breeding grounds.

“There is urgency, therefore, in the collaboration that we want to forge in addressing it,’’ he said.

Akume, however, said that the institutional battle to fight cybercrime had been through the EFCC, ICPC, the Police, associated technology-based efforts and the judiciary.

He said that moderate successes had been recorded, especially in the areas of apprehension, prosecution and convictions, adding that it remained a work in progress

He said that President Bola Tinubu-led administration would leave no stone unturned in exterminating the scourge.

Akume urged the religious leaders to deploy their moral, religious and traditional knowledge and authority to come up with strategies that would help the government to tackle the menace.

On his part, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the National Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) said that a study needed to be done to find out why the country was always beleaguered with corruption.

“Anybody who comes into office will get rich overnight. When you leave office, you will become a multi-millionaire with private jets and whatever.

“And nobody bothers to find out how much money is made. He becomes a big man and decides what happens.

“This will continue, as long as we keep on having office holders that come in and become lords and do what they want to do, give whom they want to give, deny whom they want to deny and things continue like that.

“The issue of corruption had been talked about every blessed day. At every forum, you will find people talking about corruption. Why is it not leaving us? Why is corruption not leaving us in Nigeria?” he questioned.

The Sultan prayed for God’s intervention in the heart of Nigeria’s leaders to rule the country with the fear of God for the sake of its citizens.

“As religious leaders, we should know that nothing is permanent. We will all leave this wretched world, whether we like it or not. And we will go with nothing.

“So, why are we amassing so much, to the detriment of our fellow human beings who can’t even afford one meal a day?,” he questioned.

The President of, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in his remarks, said there was a deviation from the love of God to the love of money in the country.

“One of the questions that is prominent on the lips of journalists when they interview us on national issues is to explain the contradiction of flourishing religiosity in the midst of rising extreme materialism and corruption in our society.

“I believe that this sort of question subtly challenges us to re-examine our works, which is to lead the people on the right path.

“To help us do this, we must go back to the teaching of the Holy books,” he said.

Okoh assured that the presentations by the two speakers invited to the meeting would help to sharpen the strategies in the battle against corruption and cybercrime.

NAN reports that NIREC is a voluntary association made up of 50 Members, (25 Christians and 25 Muslims) formed by the representatives of the two principal religions in Nigeria – Christianity and Islam.

It is a permanent and independent body established to provide religious leaders and traditional rulers with a variable forum to promote greater interaction and understanding among the leadership and their followers.

It is also a platform to lay the foundations for sustainable peace and religious harmony in the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

