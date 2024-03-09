ADVERTISEMENT
FG vows to rescue women, children abducted in Borno, Kaduna states

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2]
Federal Government on Saturday condemned Monday’s abduction of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at Wurge Community in Borno and Thursday’s kidnap of school children at Kuriga community in Kaduna State and vowed to free the victims.

The government also vowed to bring the assailants to justice.

Terrorists abducted not less than 40 girls and women on Monday when they struck three IDP camps in Ngala in Gamboru Ngala Local Government Area of Borno.

A security source said the victims went to fetch firewood from the bush when the insurgents whisked them away from the Babban Sansani camp, Zulum Camp and Arabic camp.

On Thursday, assailants attacked the Kuriga community located on Kaduna Birnin-Gwari Road in Kaduna State, abducted 100 pupils including the head teacher in a primary school and took away 187 students from a secondary school.

Reacting to the abductions, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, stated that they were utterly unacceptable and went against all fundamental values of humanity.

“Government stands resolutely against any form of violence or coercion targeted at innocent civilians, especially the most vulnerable among us.

“Our children deserve to seek education in conditions devoid of harm or threat of harm, and any threat to their security is a direct attack on the future of our country.

“While extending heartfelt sympathies to families and communities affected by these distressing events, President Bola Tinubu has directed security agencies to swiftly ensure the safe return of all abducted persons and the arrest of perpetrators.

“Government will spare no effort in the pursuit of justice for the victims and in its determination to hold perpetrators of such heinous acts accountable to the full extent of the law,’’ Idris stressed.

The minister urged the public to remain calm but vigilant and to provide relevant information that might assist security agencies to free the victims and arrest the assailants.

According to him, collective action and solidarity are essential for Nigeria to effectively combat the menace of banditry, insurgency, and insecurity.

“Government reaffirms its unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and property of citizens.

“It will continue to work very hard to ensure that the capacity of criminals to launch attacks is constantly and irreversibly degraded,’’ the minister stressed.

News Agency Of Nigeria

