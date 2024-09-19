FG tells Nigerians to relocate from floodplains as Cameroon releases dam water

The agency on Thursday, September 19, 2024, announced that water from the dam has been released into River Niger and River Benue in Nigeria’s North Central.

To avoid a recurrence of devastating floods that annually come with the release of water from the dam, the agency advised floodplain residents to move to safe spaces.

While speaking on Channels TV on Thursday, the agency’s Director General, Umar Mohammed, said officials of the NIHSA have met and agreed with the Cameroonian authorities that water from the dam be released intermittently.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that the strategic release of the water is meant to enable River Benue and River Niger in Nigeria to contain the water volume to avoid flooding in 11 states at risk.

“The situation is that water from Cameroon’s Lagdo Dam is being released already since yesterday (Wednesday) and there is an agreement that the water should be released in phases,” he said.

Pulse Nigeria

According to him, the flood-prone states in Nigeria include Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, Edo, Delta, Anambra, Bayelsa, Cross Rivers, and Rivers.

Recalling the previous flooding caused by the release of water from the dam, the NIHSA boss maintained that all Nigerians have a role to play.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everybody has their part to play; as the Federal Government is doing its part, our agency is doing its part, NEMA is prepared, individuals should also have to do their part. They have to move from the floodplain.

“Houses also, their drainages, they have to clean and clear their drainages. Water will find its way so the waterways should be cleared, and the drainages should be cleared to allow water to move. That is the responsibility of everybody.

“Look at your house, if your house is at the flood plane, please move please move from the flood plane, it is an appeal,” he said.