Minister urged to reverse Nigeria's ban on Beninese, Togolese degrees

Segun Adeyemi

The Federal Government's decision has been tipped to strain diplomatic relations, especially if Benin and Togo retaliate against Nigerian students.

Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, receiving the report of an inter-ministerial committee on Friday. [Twitter:@ProfTahirMamman]

This appeal was made by the Education for Accelerated Development (EDAD) following an announcement by the Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman.

Pulse reports that at least 21,600 graduates are parading fake certificates obtained from degree mills institutions in Benin Republic, Togo and other neighbouring countries, as disclosed by the minister.

In a press briefing held last week in Abuja, Mamman disclosed that 1,105 students are holding fake certificates from Togo alone.

This disclosure invalidated their certificates, and only eight universities were enlisted as recognised institutions in Benin and Togo.

Meanwhile, the EDAD argues that this move undermines regional diplomacy and unfairly penalises legitimate institutions.

The Lead Consultant of EDAD, Dr Livinus Mbaonu, expressed concern over the Ministry of Education's action, describing it as "hasty and poorly thought out."

Mbaonu pointed out that the federal government previously accredited over 50 universities in these countries, yet now appears to be branding them as "fake" due to the misconduct of a few institutions.

"We find the decision of the Federal Government to withdraw recognition on certificates from universities in Benin Republic and Togo worrisome and disturbing. This does not in any way build the spirit of regional integration," Mbaonu stated.

EDAD also highlighted the psychological impact on graduates whose degrees are now invalidated and suggested that the government should consider administering aptitude tests to assess their competence instead of disqualifying these individuals from employment.

Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro.

