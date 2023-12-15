FG, UNICEF empowers 16,000 girls with digital skills, entrepreneurship in Katsina

Dr Babangida Zubairu, the Master of trainer of the Nigerian learning passport, said this on Thursday at the end of a training session at the Katsina State School of Nursing, Katsina. According to him, the exercise started with the training of 2,000 teachers, to step down the training to pupils and other secondary school students in the state.

Zubairu explained that, “Last week we had another training of about 5,000 female students of some selected secondary and primary schools, and also out-of-school girls within the state.

“And now, we have trained another set of students from four selected higher institutions in the state – Federal College of Education, Katsina, Isa Kaita College of Education, Dutsinma, Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic and the School of Nursing, Katsina.

“In each school, we trained at least 2,000 students on digital literacy, digital skills and entrepreneurship, using the Nigeria learning passport.”

According to Zubairu, the aim of the training was to promote digital literacy, digital skills and entrepreneurship of female students in Nigeria. He noted that at the end of the training, each participant is expected to be enrolled into three different courses in Nigeria learning passport programme.

“By the time they finish the courses, the participants would be issued with a certificate signed by the Federal Ministry of Education, UNICEF and Microsoft.

“The participants can use the certificates as additional qualification to serve as evidence that they have obtained a certificate on computer literacy and skills.

“The programme is an intervention from UNICEF, called Girls Employability and Skills Partnership programme (GESP), a two-year programme in four states; Katsina, Sokoto, Bauchi and Lagos,” he said.

