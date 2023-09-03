ADVERTISEMENT
FG trains 282 children on emerging technologies to deepen digital inclusion

News Agency Of Nigeria

Awards were presented to deserving children for their outstanding performances.

FG trains 282 children on emerging technologies to deepen digital inclusion. [Twitter:@NITDANigeria]
FG trains 282 children on emerging technologies to deepen digital inclusion. [Twitter:@NITDANigeria]

The training was conducted under NITDA’s Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Boot Camp for Kids (SB4KIDS).

It took place between Aug. 21 and Sept 2 for children aged 8 years to 16 years.

SB4KIDS is an initiative of NITDA to coach and inspire youngsters to imbibe Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics’ passion.

It also to create an early interest in digital and emerging technologies.

The training was championed by its subsidiary, the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR).

It featured practical teachings on Robotics, Artificial intelligence, Coding, and Virtual Reality among other areas of ICT aimed at boosting digital inclusion.

The Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, urged the children to explore the digital space, adding that it had no barriers.

Represented by Director of Corporate Planning and Strategy, Aristotle Onumo, Inuwa said the training was for the enhancement of their talents and creativity for the development of the future.

He, however, urged the children to improve on the skills they learnt because ICT was the future.

Inuwa warned them to always be guided on and should not misuse the internet, make sure that their parents were aware of what they were doing, urging them to use the knowledge positively.

The NITDA boss also urged parents to monitor the children while using internet and ensure they used it positively.

Also, the Director of NCAIR, Garba Ya’u, urged the children to utilise the knowledge they had gained and complement it by being more creative.

Two of the participants, Brown Zowe and Elizabeth Bassey, said that the training had improved their knowledge in robotics and operation of drones.

They also appreciated NITDA for the opportunity.

Awards were presented to deserving children for their outstanding performances.

The programme held simultaneously in Jigawa State for North West, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State for South South zone and Abuja for North Central.

