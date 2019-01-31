The Minister of Power Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola, made this known while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Jan. 24, signed into law a bill to prohibit discrimination against Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWD).

The bill included provisions for specific actions that must be taken within a period of five years to provide opportunities for such persons to live as normal a life as possible.

Fashola said that it was the second developmental stride recorded by the ministry following the approval of the National Maintenance Framework for public buildings by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

This is another opportunity for job creation; to re-design, to re-model, to retrofit all our assets nationwide to comply with the law as signed by the President.

The President has raised the bar for construction, services and a new way of life for Nigerians when he signed the law to protect people living with disability from discrimination and exclusion.

We have five years to comply, and this requires that all our buildings must have lifts and ramps.

By this, I mean well designed ramps for people confined to their wheelchairs, not hills they cannot use on their own.

We must modify all our toilets with support for our brothers and sisters who are living with disabilities; and we must build sidewalks for them to use our roads without colliding with vehicles.

The minister further noted that airports and parking lots in buildings must also become compliant with international best practices by providing corridors and facilities for people living with disabilities at arrival and departure points.

He said a minimum number of slots clearly designated must be provided for vehicles owned by people living with disabilities.

This is the Nigeria that beckons upon us from today and the immediate future, a Nigeria where public infrastructure works because they are maintained.

A Nigeria where everybody has a secure sense of belonging because they can use their skills and labour to earn a decent income and retain their dignity, the minister said.

Fashola urged Nigerians to take ownership of this platform of opportunities and make it work.