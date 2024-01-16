ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG to provide electricity to 1,300 households in unserved, underserved communities

News Agency Of Nigeria

The project will also include clinic, schools and mini businesses in the community.

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu [Twitter:@BayoAdelabu]
Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu [Twitter:@BayoAdelabu]

Recommended articles

The minister said this on Monday during the project inspection and impact assessment of 90KW solar hybrid mini grid at Adafila, Ogbomoso, as part of his working tour on power facilities in Nigeria.

Adelabu said that the project has capacity to power over 1,300 households, including clinic, schools and mini businesses in the community.

The solar mini grid system uses solar panels embedded in the community, distributing power to the entire community without passing through the national grid.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The project gives the community 24 hours of uninterrupted power supply. It is backed up by 240KW battery storage during the night when there’s no sun.

“This community has been enjoying uninterrupted power supply in the past two years, what we are here to do is to witness, inspect and assess the impact of the project on the community.

“We have about 27 mini grid solar system spread across the state and other locations in Nigeria,” he said.

The minister noted that the solar hybrid mini grid project had taken people out of energy poverty that they have been suffering from for long.

With this project, people are able to improve on their businesses because availability of electricity empowers people to conveniently utilise the skills they have learnt and smoothly run their businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are going to do more of this project nationwide so as to bring renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu and dividends of democracy to the people at the grassroots.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister had earlier inspected the 132KV substations in Oyo and Ogbomoso.

The Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Afolabi Olaoye, receiving minister in his palace, urged the ministry to expedite work on installation of transmission lines on newly-installed 132KV substation in Ogbomoso to improve power supply to the ancient city.

The traditional ruler reiterated the commitment of Ogbomoso Indigenes in ensuring adequate protection of power infrastructures and other government facilities in the town.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FCTA official warns drivers who beat traffic lights in Abuja will be punished

FCTA official warns drivers who beat traffic lights in Abuja will be punished

FG to provide electricity to 1,300 households in unserved, underserved communities

FG to provide electricity to 1,300 households in unserved, underserved communities

Ooni of Ife tells Tinubu he was 'destined' to be Nigeria's president

Ooni of Ife tells Tinubu he was 'destined' to be Nigeria's president

Boat carrying 100 people in Niger State ends up inside water, number of dead unknown

Boat carrying 100 people in Niger State ends up inside water, number of dead unknown

We'll train more people - Tinubu urges Nigerians not to worry about Japa wave

We'll train more people - Tinubu urges Nigerians not to worry about Japa wave

Sanwo-Olu signs 2024 budget, promises to complete ongoing projects

Sanwo-Olu signs 2024 budget, promises to complete ongoing projects

Ex-minister of commerce arrested for alleged ₦3.6bn loan fraud

Ex-minister of commerce arrested for alleged ₦3.6bn loan fraud

Marafa praises Tinubu for non-interference in Supreme Court judgement

Marafa praises Tinubu for non-interference in Supreme Court judgement

Remi Tinubu wants Nigerians to pray for safe return of Nabeeha’s sisters

Remi Tinubu wants Nigerians to pray for safe return of Nabeeha’s sisters

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How to apply for your Nigerian passport online in 7 simple steps

How to apply for your Nigerian passport online in 7 simple steps

President Bola Tinubu

Yobe South, North constituents confirm to have received Tinubu’s Christmas rice

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf

Kano State to spend ₦3.9bn on construction of 60 milk collection centres

Emma Ugboaja, NLC General Secretary [The Sun Nigeria]

Nigeria Labour Congress suspends Imo delegates’ conference indefinitely