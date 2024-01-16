FG to provide electricity to 1,300 households in unserved, underserved communities

The minister said this on Monday during the project inspection and impact assessment of 90KW solar hybrid mini grid at Adafila, Ogbomoso, as part of his working tour on power facilities in Nigeria.

Adelabu said that the project has capacity to power over 1,300 households, including clinic, schools and mini businesses in the community.

“The solar mini grid system uses solar panels embedded in the community, distributing power to the entire community without passing through the national grid.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The project gives the community 24 hours of uninterrupted power supply. It is backed up by 240KW battery storage during the night when there’s no sun.

“This community has been enjoying uninterrupted power supply in the past two years, what we are here to do is to witness, inspect and assess the impact of the project on the community.

“We have about 27 mini grid solar system spread across the state and other locations in Nigeria,” he said.

The minister noted that the solar hybrid mini grid project had taken people out of energy poverty that they have been suffering from for long.

“With this project, people are able to improve on their businesses because availability of electricity empowers people to conveniently utilise the skills they have learnt and smoothly run their businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are going to do more of this project nationwide so as to bring renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu and dividends of democracy to the people at the grassroots.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister had earlier inspected the 132KV substations in Oyo and Ogbomoso.

The Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Afolabi Olaoye, receiving minister in his palace, urged the ministry to expedite work on installation of transmission lines on newly-installed 132KV substation in Ogbomoso to improve power supply to the ancient city.