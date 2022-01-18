FG to provide 2,000 families with affordable houses in Gwagwalada

He said that the housing project was geared towards providing 2,000 families with decent accommodation, saying; “It is a laudable project the government will try to accomplish by the end of 2022.”

According to him, since independence, the population of the country has increased from 40 million to 200 million in 2022 and is projected to increase to about 450 million by 2050.

“All these people must be provided with houses; it is a constitutional and fundamental requirement for government to provide decent and affordable housing for its citizens, it is a conventional right.

“And it’s a priority agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to provide decent and affordable housing for the teeming masses of Nigeria, especially against the backdrop of the rural urban migration we have today.

“It is the responsibility of every government, more so for this government to make sure that affordable houses are provided for its citizens,’’ Mua’zu said.

On his assessment of the quality of the work, he expressed satisfaction with the infrastructure of roads and drainages both in terms of quality and speed.

He said that the projectc, which started in December 2021, would be available for the citizens.

According to him, there may be need to have a look at the design in order to meet up with the cost of building materials.

“One of the challenges apart from funding is that we have to look at the technology of fast- tracking the development to make sure that the houses are affordable against the backdrop of the rising cost of building materials,’’ Mua’zu said.

The Director, Public Private Partnership, Mrs Abimbola Asein, FMWH, said the Affordable Housing and Management Development Initiative, land covers approximately 113 hectares for the 2,000 housing units.

“ The initiative is to provide affordable housing for Nigerians and the first phase which is the construction of the infrastructure is at about 25 per cent completion.”

Asein was optimistic that when completed it would be available to Nigerians of low and medium income earners at affordable cost.