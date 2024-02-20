FG to install biometric gates at airports to automate clearance procedures

The gates according to reports are expected to be installed at the airports by March 2024.

The gates are meant to facilitate seamless clearance services for travellers entering Nigeria through the country’s five international airports.

Speaking about the development on Monday, February 19, 2024, during his visit to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said the Muritala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos would get 17 gates.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport and Port Harcourt International Airport would get five gates each while the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu would get four.

According to him, the facilities would help in the effective and efficient management of international passengers.

The minister said, “I am impressed by the levels and pace of work I have seen here today. The facilities are about 70 per cent ready. This means our border control management system is on track. It also means that the Nigeria Immigration Service is ready to contribute its quota to the National Security Architecture.

“The efficiency of the services provided by the NIS determines whatever we see in our security outlook as a nation. All these are being done in line with global best practices and standards and in consonance with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu to provide quality services to Nigerians.

“We have decided that the more the gates at the airports, the easier it would be for passengers to be cleared. And looking at the ones that have been tested, it takes about 30 seconds for a passenger to clear, so I look at the solutions and the hardware, and I think they are top-notch.

ADVERTISEMENT

With these facilities, Tunji-Ojo said passengers would no longer have an encounter with Immigration officers except for persons of interest.