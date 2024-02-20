ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG to install biometric gates at airports to automate clearance procedures

Bayo Wahab

The facilities will help in the effective and efficient management of international passengers.

Muritala Muhammud International Airport in Lagos [Punch]
Muritala Muhammud International Airport in Lagos [Punch]

Recommended articles

The gates according to reports are expected to be installed at the airports by March 2024.

The gates are meant to facilitate seamless clearance services for travellers entering Nigeria through the country’s five international airports.

Speaking about the development on Monday, February 19, 2024, during his visit to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said the Muritala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos would get 17 gates.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport and Port Harcourt International Airport would get five gates each while the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu would get four.

According to him, the facilities would help in the effective and efficient management of international passengers.

The minister said, “I am impressed by the levels and pace of work I have seen here today. The facilities are about 70 per cent ready. This means our border control management system is on track. It also means that the Nigeria Immigration Service is ready to contribute its quota to the National Security Architecture.

“The efficiency of the services provided by the NIS determines whatever we see in our security outlook as a nation. All these are being done in line with global best practices and standards and in consonance with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu to provide quality services to Nigerians.

“We have decided that the more the gates at the airports, the easier it would be for passengers to be cleared. And looking at the ones that have been tested, it takes about 30 seconds for a passenger to clear, so I look at the solutions and the hardware, and I think they are top-notch.

ADVERTISEMENT

With these facilities, Tunji-Ojo said passengers would no longer have an encounter with Immigration officers except for persons of interest.

He maintained that the biometric gates would also help in securing Nigeria by adding another layer to the National Security Architecture.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu's children are begging Nigerians to give him time — it's not working

Tinubu's children are begging Nigerians to give him time — it's not working

50 arrested as EFCC cracks down on Bureau de Change operators in Abuja

50 arrested as EFCC cracks down on Bureau de Change operators in Abuja

FG to install biometric gates at airports to automate clearance procedures

FG to install biometric gates at airports to automate clearance procedures

Nigeria's Brig-Gen Gabriel Esho appointed deputy force commander in UN MINURSO

Nigeria's Brig-Gen Gabriel Esho appointed deputy force commander in UN MINURSO

ASUU laments that economic hardship has killed 46 members in Abuja alone

ASUU laments that economic hardship has killed 46 members in Abuja alone

FCTA seals orphanage accused of trafficking children from Plateau

FCTA seals orphanage accused of trafficking children from Plateau

Protests imminent as fuel scarcity worsens Nigeria’s cost of living crisis

Protests imminent as fuel scarcity worsens Nigeria’s cost of living crisis

Minister of Power Adelabu can't promise Nigerians 24/7 electricity in 1 year

Minister of Power Adelabu can't promise Nigerians 24/7 electricity in 1 year

Wike issues quit notice to illegal occupants of Abuja Technology Village

Wike issues quit notice to illegal occupants of Abuja Technology Village

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Channels TV]

Ogun Govt partners NEMSAS to enhance emergency medical response services

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu nominates directors for CBN board, seeks Senate confirmation

Nigerian Breweries hosting Timini

Nigerian Breweries plans to increase prices of drinks next week

Wigwe University gate [Wigwe University]

Wigwe University mourns tragic loss of founder, family in helicopter accident