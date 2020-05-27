Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Wednesday announced Federal Government’s plan to establish a Mobile Police Squadron Base in Isa and Sabonbirni Local Government Areas of the state.

Tambuwal, who made the disclosure at a community stakeholders meeting in Sabonbirni, said that there would be partnership between the state and Federal Government in addressing the state’s insecurity challenges.

According to him, community groups, legislative members, local government authorities, religious and traditional institutions are currently involved in addressing the state’s security challenges.

Tambuwal, however, warned leaders in the state against politicizing security matters in the state.

“We must not play politics with matters of health and development.

”The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, who belongs to the All Progressives Congress (APC) was informed on the processes aimed at nipping in the bud activities of the bandits in the areas, ” he said.

Tambuwal said that stakeholders had refuted the allegation that some soldiers from Niger Republic had been deployed to the state’s border communities to checkmate activities of bandits in the areas.

”I personally confirmed the spuriousness of the claim after consulting a broad spectrum of stakeholders from the area and the security chiefs in the state.

”There was no time that we received confirmed reports of Nigerien forces straying into an inch or any part of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the guise of coming to salvage the people of Nigeria from armed bandits in Sokoto State,” he said.

The governor expressed concern over acts of banditry in the area that had led to killings and kidnappings of people.

He thanked the stakeholders for their support, cooperation and understanding to contain insecurity situations in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that various stakeholders have refuted the claim that Nigerien forces were salvaging Nigerians in the restive areas.

NAN reports that Tambuwal led a high-powered delegation of the security chiefs in the state, comprising of the State’s Police Commissioner, Alhaji Ibrahim Ka’oje, State Director of Department of State Security (DSS), Alhaji Ibrahim Sallama to the area.

Others were the Garrison Commander, Gen. G. A. Gara and Group Capt. M. A. Bello of the Nigerian Airforce