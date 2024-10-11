FG to establish 3 military formations in Sokoto to tackle banditry

The Minister of State Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, made this known on Thursday when he led military personnel to reopen the Marnona-Gundumi-Isa road closed eight years ago.

He interacted with members of different communities in Isa, Sabon Birni, and Goronyo local government areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the reopened roads were abandoned due to security challenges and the successes were part of the achievements in the ongoing operations in the Northwest.

He explained that he was in Sokoto for the second time to lead another onslaught against bandits, terrorists, and other criminals in Northwest states.

"As directed by President Bola Tinubu, I am back in Sokoto state to coordinate this assignment of flushing all bandits and other criminals.

"We have recorded successes, Our troops killed notorious gang leaders and group members in different places. Relative peace has so far been restored specifically in Sokoto, Zamfara and Katsina States.

"I am optimistic that our gallant troops will sustain the strides and continue to record success through the ongoing operation in the fight against these criminals,” Matawalle said.

He underscored the importance of collaborating with the federal government in the fight to achieve the targeted goals.

"We must collaborate together to bring these bandits down through use of kinetic and non-kinetic methods to crush them entirely.

"We are calling for support from our governors, religious, political and community leaders toward achieving the desired success on the task ahead,” he said.

While he visited some deserted settlements, the Minister called residents to return to as the government is fully committed to safeguarding their lives and properties.

He warned the residents against acting as informants to bandits, which he described as the same crime, and aiding banditry to continue stressing that all informants caught would be dealt with accordingly.

In his remark, Sokoto State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Idris Gobir, reiterated the state government's commitment to support the Federal Government's efforts to end all the security challenges that bedeviled the nation.

Speaking during the visit, the Chairman of Isa local government area, Alhaji Sharifu Kamarawa, commended the Minister for the visit which would surely boost the morale of troops and restore hope to the communities.

Kamarawa said residents have faced enormous challenges, however, with the present operation normalcy has been restored and urged the Minister to redeploy more security operatives.