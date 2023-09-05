ADVERTISEMENT
FG to deliver 2nd runway at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in 12 months

News Agency Of Nigeria

Minister Keyamo reassured the public that he remains responsive to the concerns and needs of Nigerians concerning the aviation sector

Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport rehabilitation 80 percent complete.
Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport rehabilitation 80 percent complete.

The declaration was made by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, during his inspection of the airport's facilities on Tuesday, September 05, 2023, in Abuja.

Festus Keyamo, SAN
Festus Keyamo, SAN Pulse Nigeria

Minister Keyamo stated that the government has successfully resolved longstanding issues concerning community compensation, which had previously hindered the commencement of the second runway project.

"On the second runway, I have to go and meet the FCT Minister to clear the obstacle on the way. As of today, the report I have is that the communities have started receiving the money we disbursed," he affirmed. "The Chinese company handling the project has indicated that it will clear the site next week and commence construction. Consequently, we are planning to invite Mr. President to commission this significant infrastructure."

He underscored the critical importance of expediting the second runway's construction, especially for Abuja as the capital city, and emphasised his commitment to collaborating with relevant agencies and the National Assembly to ensure the project's timely completion.

Minister Keyamo noted that the second runway project had been a contentious issue since the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. He referred to it as a "low-hanging fruit" that would serve as an essential alternative to the airport's existing runway.

In addition to the second runway, the Minister also announced the government's intentions to enhance airport facilities nationwide, particularly focusing on improving chillers, lifts, and escalators. He stressed that passengers' satisfaction largely depends on the availability of a conducive airport environment.

"Both domestically and internationally, passengers expect three key things: efficient chillers, a comfortable atmosphere, and properly functioning lifts and escalators. These are the challenges our airports face," he stated.

Minister Keyamo indicated that the government is considering replacing obsolete equipment with high-quality, durable alternatives. He expressed his commitment to ensuring that the aviation sector operates with top-notch standards and emphasized that spending on frequent repairs would be redirected towards procuring new, reliable equipment.

Regarding the maintenance of airport facilities, the Minister advocated for contracting private-sector entities to handle the task instead of holding a single individual accountable for any irregularities. He noted that the structural integrity of the Abuja airport is satisfactory and does not require significant alterations.

Minister Keyamo also praised the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for maintaining stringent quality control, ensuring the safety of Nigerian airspace. He reiterated his commitment to supporting the NCAA in fulfilling its regulatory duties without interference.

In closing, Minister Keyamo reassured the public that he remains responsive to the concerns and needs of Nigerians concerning the aviation sector, affirming his dedication to improving aviation services and infrastructure across the country.

