FG to build 34,500 homes under its Renewed Hope Cities Project

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dangiwa said the ministry had mapped out clear actionable steps to make this possible for Nigerians in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu.

FG to build 34,500 homes under its Renewed Hope Cities Project/Illustration (Twitter:@Arch_Dangiwa)
FG to build 34,500 homes under its Renewed Hope Cities Project/Illustration (Twitter:@Arch_Dangiwa)

Dangiwa said this when he received the acting Controller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Mrs Caroline Adepoju on a courtesy visit in Abuja on Saturday.

He said increasing access to decent quality and affordable housing for all Nigerians was a major priority of the government.

“Our Renewed Hope Cities will be inclusive and integrate all segments of Nigerians .”They will comprise one-, two-- and three-bedroom affordable bungalows and multilevel flats catering for low to medium-income earners.

“Despite the challenges, we plan to build Renewed Hope Cities nationwide with the first phase dealing with 34,500 homes in select cities and state capitals across the 36 states and the FCT.

“For high-income earners, we will leverage Public Private Partnerships with reputable developers to offer the elegance of Terrace and Detached Bungalows and Duplexes,” he said.

Dangiwa said the ministry had mapped out clear actionable steps to make this possible for Nigerians in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“A major focus is the reform of all federal housing agencies such as the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), institutions under the supervision of the ministry tasked with delivering affordable housing to Nigerians.

“While the FMBN focuses on affordable housing using single-digit interest rates and long tenures of up to 30 years to contributors to the National Housing Fund (NHF) Scheme, FHA has the flexibility to develop houses for the high-income segment.

“These two institutions should to able to meet and deliver on the goals of your agency to deliver affordable housing to all cadres of the hardworking immigration officers.

“For high-income earners, we will leverage Public Private Partnerships with reputable developers to offer the elegance of Terrace and Detached Bungalows and Duplexes,” he said.

The minister said for funding the ministry would leverage resources from the FMBN.

Earlier, Adepoju said that shelter was a major priority in any society.

“So we have come here to know how this new administration can benefit our personnel. I am aware that there are programmes in place where the immigration service of Nigeria can key into and benefit from.

“Apart from that I have come to appeal to you sir to the rescue of our personnel,” Adepoju said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
