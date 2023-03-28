FG to build 3 resettlement camps for 20,000 Nigerian refugees

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno made the disclosure while chairing a technical committee meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

Zulum who is also the Vice Chairman, Presidential Committee on Repatriation, Return and Resettlement of refugees and management of repentant Boko Haram members, said that at least 20,000 persons took refuge in neighbouring countries.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the release of ₦15 billion to the committee with the Borno Government handling the construction of the villages.

The aim, the governor said, was towards the resettlement of the returnees from the neighbouring countries.

Zulum explained that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) will handle the provision of food and non-food relief materials.

According to him, the National Refugees Commission will coordinate the repatriation process of the refugees living in Chad, Cameroon and Niger while the Defence Headquarters will provide adequate security for the exercise.

The governor also said that the construction of the villages and the repatriation process would be conducted in phases and only those willing to return would be considered.