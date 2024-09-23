FG threatens to shut down banks breaching accessibility laws for disabled

Ayuba Gufwan, the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

Gufwan, while reacting to a case of alleged discrimination of one PwD, Chris Agbo, a Wheelchair User at one of the popular banks in Area 3, on September 18, by the Bank’s staff.

"The incident unfolded between 11:45 am when Agbo wanted to use the Banking Hall and the ATM Machine but was unable to access the bank’s facilities due to a lack of ramps, he sent his aide inside to request assistance.

"However, the aide was informed that the bank’s ATM was not working and Agbo was left with no other option.

"This highlight the ongoing accessibility challenges faced by persons with disabilities in Nigeria, despite the existence of laws meant to protect their rights,” he said.

Reacting to the development, Gufwan said, the commission will investigate this and other similar cases. According to him, NCPWD will not hesitate to ensure the prosecution of any organisation violating the provisions of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018 which mandates organisations to make their facilities accessible to PwDs.

"We will not tolerate any form of discrimination, inaccessibility anywhere in both private and public buildings against Persons with Disabilities.

"It is very unfortunate seeing how the disability communities have been repeatedly shortchanged, if you go to Banks, you can not access the banking services simply because there are no Ramps.

"And you can not use your ATM card through a third party because you will be forced to reveal your password to the third party because many PwDs have fallen victim of third-party intervention.

"Due to their inability to access banking facilities, their monies stolen by fraudsters because they can not access ATM Machines and anybody that is available they sought for assistance and their shortchanged in the process” Gufwan added.

He therefore condemned any act of discrimination against Persons with Disabilities, saying that, the commission will do all within its powers to ensure organisations comply with the provisions of the law.

"It is unfortunate for any bank at this century will not provide suitable access for their customers because many PwDs lost huge amounts of money to fraudsters through the use of third party.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the inability of banks, schools and hospitals to provide ramps and other assistive facilities for PwDs to access their facilities with ease.

"The commission will sanction any erring organisation that refuse to provide enabling environment for PwDs to do their businesses without any hinderance” he stated.

The executive secretary said the NCPWD establishment law empowers the commission to sanction any individuals or organisations found in violation of the accessibility law.

"Because, the bill for the establishment of this commission provided for a five-year period for organisations to make their facilities accessible to PwDs and period has ended last year.

"So, this is a year of action because the moratorium period was to give time for existing buildings, and structures to be modified and make them accessible to all manner of persons with disabilities.