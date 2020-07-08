The Federal Government has suspended its decision to reopen unity schools across the country, saying the schools will remain closed until it’s safe to reopen them.

The FG also stopped students of the schools from participating in the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) earlier scheduled for August 4 to September 5.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu announced this on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the end of a meeting of the Federal Executive Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adamu also urged state governments that are preparing to reopen schools in August to rescind the decision.

He said, “I appeal to state governments that have announced schools’ resumption to reconsider it. I think it’s not safe. Let’s protect our children.”

Adamu maintained that the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) could not determine resumption date for Nigerian students, adding that the Federal Government would prefer that the students lose an academic year than to expose them to heath dangers of the pandemic.