RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG still looking for 31 out of 119 inmates who escaped from Suleja prison

News Agency Of Nigeria

119 inmates escaped from the facility in April after a heavy downpour caused severe damage to the prison's perimetre fence.

119 inmates escaped from Suleja prison in April after a heavy downpour caused severe damage to the prison's perimetre fence.
119 inmates escaped from Suleja prison in April after a heavy downpour caused severe damage to the prison's perimetre fence.

Recommended articles

The Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO) Assistant Controller of Corrections (ACC) Abubakar Umar said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a downpour on April 24, wreaked havoc on the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Suleja, Niger State, resulting in extensive damage to the facility and facilitating the escape of 119 inmates.

NAN reports that the downpour caused severe damage to the custodial centre’s infrastructure, including a breach in the perimeter fence, allowing inmates to flee.

Umar said that the general public was further informed that the NCoS had since deployed overt and covert strategies toward recapturing all escapees.

He assured that security in custodial facilities nationwide was beefed up to forestall any security breaches.

According to him, the service wishes to publish the information of some escapees from the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Suleja, FCT Command.

“This in which was a result of the unfortunate collapse of the facility’s perimeter wall following a heavy downpour. This has become pertinent in an effort to recapture them and bring them back into custody.

“The information of the fugitives is hereby published for sister security agencies as well as the general public to look out for them in an attempt to recapture them and bring them back to the facility.

“If any of the escapees is sighted, the public can report to the nearest security agent or agency or may call the following numbers: 07087086005, 09060004598, or 08075050006.

“The public can also contact us through our email on: info@corrections.gov.ng or complaintsresponsedesk@corrections.gov.ng.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG still looking for 31 out of 119 inmates who escaped from Suleja prison

FG still looking for 31 out of 119 inmates who escaped from Suleja prison

Details emerge of how Tinubu convinced labour leaders to accept ₦70k minimum wage

Details emerge of how Tinubu convinced labour leaders to accept ₦70k minimum wage

UNILORIN beats ABU, others to win JAMB's ₦500m as best institution

UNILORIN beats ABU, others to win JAMB's ₦500m as best institution

Police officer killed as gunmen attack APC candidate, Shaibu's convoy in Benin

Police officer killed as gunmen attack APC candidate, Shaibu's convoy in Benin

Senate rejects bill seeking to establish agency of transportation profession

Senate rejects bill seeking to establish agency of transportation profession

We accepted Tinubu's ₦70k minimum wage offer because of hardship - Labour

We accepted Tinubu's ₦70k minimum wage offer because of hardship - Labour

Tinubu promised us ₦250k minimum wage if we let him increase petrol price - NLC

Tinubu promised us ₦250k minimum wage if we let him increase petrol price - NLC

Minimum wage to be reviewed every 3 years – Tinubu

Minimum wage to be reviewed every 3 years – Tinubu

Tinubu urged to take action against Gov Alia's subversion of LG in Benue

Tinubu urged to take action against Gov Alia's subversion of LG in Benue

Pulse Sports

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Trending

Owolabi Olakulehin is the new Olubadan of Ibadanland.

89-yr-old Owolabi Olakulehin to be crowned new Olubadan of Ibadan today

The Supreme Court of Nigeria.

How Supreme Court verdict on local govt freedom will impact grassroots development

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed. [Twitter:@Akwuru2]

Mohammed spends ₦323m to boost coverage, eliminate zero dose vaccination in State

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Supreme Court ruling on LG autonomy relieves burden on us - Governors