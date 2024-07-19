FG still looking for 31 out of 119 inmates who escaped from Suleja prison

The Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO) Assistant Controller of Corrections (ACC) Abubakar Umar said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a downpour on April 24, wreaked havoc on the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Suleja, Niger State, resulting in extensive damage to the facility and facilitating the escape of 119 inmates.

NAN reports that the downpour caused severe damage to the custodial centre’s infrastructure, including a breach in the perimeter fence, allowing inmates to flee.

Umar said that the general public was further informed that the NCoS had since deployed overt and covert strategies toward recapturing all escapees.

He assured that security in custodial facilities nationwide was beefed up to forestall any security breaches.

According to him, the service wishes to publish the information of some escapees from the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Suleja, FCT Command.

“This in which was a result of the unfortunate collapse of the facility’s perimeter wall following a heavy downpour. This has become pertinent in an effort to recapture them and bring them back into custody.

“The information of the fugitives is hereby published for sister security agencies as well as the general public to look out for them in an attempt to recapture them and bring them back to the facility.

“If any of the escapees is sighted, the public can report to the nearest security agent or agency or may call the following numbers: 07087086005, 09060004598, or 08075050006.