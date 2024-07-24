FG slashes allowances of Nigerian students on scholarship in Russia

This development was announced in a letter dated July 23, 2024, and issued to the scholars’ association by the Federal Scholarship Board under the Federal Ministry of Education.

The letter, signed by the Director of the Federal Scholarship Board, Ndajiwo H.A, on behalf of the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman is titled, “FG slashes allowances of Nigerian foreign scholars over hardship.”

The students in Russia are studying under the Federal Government’s Bilateral Educational Agreement Scholarship, an initiative established for education exchange between Nigeria and other countries.

As stated in the letter, the students’ monthly allowances were slashed from $500 to $220; the graduation allowance from $2500 to $2000; and the PG research allowance was cut from $1,000 to $500.

Before now, each student was paid $5,650, but with this slash, individual scholars will be paid $4,370.

However, allowances for health insurance, pilot allowance, and medical allowance remain $200, $700 and $500.

What the letter says

“The Scholars’ Association is hereby notified that due to the prevailing economic situation, the payment mandate for the BEA scholars’ allowances will be as per the new adjustment.”

“The balances for the years 2023 and 2024 owed to scholars will be paid as soon as the funds are made available,” the letter reads.

Daily Trust reports that the students have not been paid for close to eight months.

Due to the delay in receiving funds from the government, the scholars are reportedly stranded as they endure financial strain.