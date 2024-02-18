FG shuts Lagos Island-bound side of Third Mainland Bridge

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos State, Olukorede Kesha, in a statement on Saturday night, said the emergency measure was to help fix an important section of the bridge undergoing comprehensive repairs.

She said motorists coming out of the Island and heading towards Oworonshoki would have full access to the bridge throughout the 24-hour closure.

“Notification of 24 Hours Closure of Iyana-Oworonshoki – Lagos Island Bound Traffic From 12.00 a.m. on Sunday, February 18th to midnight on Monday, February 19, 2024.

“The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Works wish to inform the motoring public that the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos will not be available for 24 hours for motorists from Iyana Oworonshoki- Lagos Island bound.

“Traffic resumes on Monday by 12.00 a.m on this bound.

“However, motorists coming out of the Island and heading towards Oworonshoki will have full access throughout the 24-hour closure.

“The temporary 24-hour closure of the Iyana Oworonshoki- Adeniji Adele bound traffic is to enable the ministry to carry out effective repairs on an important section of the bridge,” she said.

Kesha advised motorists to use alternative routes, obey traffic regulatory officers and be patient with the government as it continued repairs on the important infrastructure.

“Consequent upon the above, Lagos Island Bound Motorists are hereby advised to use alternative routes,” she said.

She listed the alternative routes to include Ojota-Ikorodu Road-Funsho Williams Avenue-Eko Bridge-Apogbon-CMS.

Also listed was Ojota- Ikorodu Road- Jibowu – Yaba- Oyingbo-Iddo- Carter Bridge- CMS as well as Gbagada- Anthony- Ikorodu Road- Funsho Williams – Eko Bridge- Apogbon-CMS.

“Motorists are further advised to cooperate with the traffic management officials deployed to manage traffic and ensure hitch-free movements in order to minimize the discomfort during this repair period.