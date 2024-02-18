ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG shuts Lagos Island-bound side of Third Mainland Bridge

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kesha advised motorists to use alternative routes, obey traffic regulatory officers and be patient with the government as it continued repairs on the important infrastructure.

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officers place cones on the Third Mainland Bridge (Pulse)
Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officers place cones on the Third Mainland Bridge (Pulse)

Recommended articles

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos State, Olukorede Kesha, in a statement on Saturday night, said the emergency measure was to help fix an important section of the bridge undergoing comprehensive repairs.

She said motorists coming out of the Island and heading towards Oworonshoki would have full access to the bridge throughout the 24-hour closure.

“Notification of 24 Hours Closure of Iyana-Oworonshoki – Lagos Island Bound Traffic From 12.00 a.m. on Sunday, February 18th to midnight on Monday, February 19, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Works wish to inform the motoring public that the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos will not be available for 24 hours for motorists from Iyana Oworonshoki- Lagos Island bound.

“Traffic resumes on Monday by 12.00 a.m on this bound.

“However, motorists coming out of the Island and heading towards Oworonshoki will have full access throughout the 24-hour closure.

“The temporary 24-hour closure of the Iyana Oworonshoki- Adeniji Adele bound traffic is to enable the ministry to carry out effective repairs on an important section of the bridge,” she said.

Kesha advised motorists to use alternative routes, obey traffic regulatory officers and be patient with the government as it continued repairs on the important infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Consequent upon the above, Lagos Island Bound Motorists are hereby advised to use alternative routes,” she said.

She listed the alternative routes to include Ojota-Ikorodu Road-Funsho Williams Avenue-Eko Bridge-Apogbon-CMS.

Also listed was Ojota- Ikorodu Road- Jibowu – Yaba- Oyingbo-Iddo- Carter Bridge- CMS as well as Gbagada- Anthony- Ikorodu Road- Funsho Williams – Eko Bridge- Apogbon-CMS.

“Motorists are further advised to cooperate with the traffic management officials deployed to manage traffic and ensure hitch-free movements in order to minimize the discomfort during this repair period.

“While thanking the general public for their past cooperation and understanding, please note that the Federal Government is committed to providing lasting infrastructures for the comfort of road users,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Abia, World Bank to commence rehabilitation of 19.1km Itungwa/Umuoba road - Otti

Abia, World Bank to commence rehabilitation of 19.1km Itungwa/Umuoba road - Otti

Nasarawa lawmaker gives bursary, vehicles to constituents

Nasarawa lawmaker gives bursary, vehicles to constituents

Groups to convert books for blind persons in Abia

Groups to convert books for blind persons in Abia

NAF officer praised for preventing ‘one chance’ robbery, rescuing victims in Abuja

NAF officer praised for preventing ‘one chance’ robbery, rescuing victims in Abuja

FG shuts Lagos Island-bound side of Third Mainland Bridge

FG shuts Lagos Island-bound side of Third Mainland Bridge

German-based oil company unveils Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie as ambassador

German-based oil company unveils Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie as ambassador

Lagos shares ideas on urban planning strategies with Delta government

Lagos shares ideas on urban planning strategies with Delta government

Nigeria ready to host Africa Central Bank in 2028 - Tinubu

Nigeria ready to host Africa Central Bank in 2028 - Tinubu

No blockage of food trucks from Niger to Southern Nigeria - Police

No blockage of food trucks from Niger to Southern Nigeria - Police

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Channels TV]

Ogun Govt partners NEMSAS to enhance emergency medical response services

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu nominates directors for CBN board, seeks Senate confirmation

Nigerian Breweries hosting Timini

Nigerian Breweries plans to increase prices of drinks next week

Wigwe University gate [Wigwe University]

Wigwe University mourns tragic loss of founder, family in helicopter accident