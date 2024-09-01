ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG sends Matawalle, Defence Chiefs to Sokoto to flush out Turji, other bandits

News Agency Of Nigeria

Matawalle said that while in the North West, they would supervise operations and ensure that Bello Turji and his bandits gang were flushed out.

President Bola Tinubu and Defence Minister, Bello Matawalle [The Spectacles]
President Bola Tinubu and Defence Minister, Bello Matawalle [The Spectacles]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement issued by Henshaw Ogubike, Director of Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Defence.

The directive, the government said, is part of an intensified effort to rid the North West of the menace of banditry, kidnapping and terrorism.

The federal government expressed sadness over the activities of terrorists and bandits in the states and its environs, explaining that the strategic move underscored the unwavering commitment of the government to restoring peace and security in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matawalle said that while in the North West, they would supervise operations and ensure that Bello Turji and his bandits gang were flushed out.

“These criminal bandits have been circulating videos of a Nigerian military Armoured vehicle that was stuck in a water-logged area.

And late in the night the officers were asked to withdraw to avoid being ambushed by bandits, later in the night the bandits went to the water-logged area, recording video of the Armoured vehicle that was stuck and celebrating it.

“This incident happened in kwashabawa, Zurmi Local Government Area in Zamfara.

“This is not acceptable as President Bola Tinubu has been giving great support to the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Federal Government is deeply concerned about the persistent threat posed by banditry and terrorism in the North West particularly.

“And so we are ready to deploy all necessary assets to ensure that these criminal elements are flushed out and peace is restored to our communities,” Matawalle said.

He added that there was an urgent need to move against the terrorists to enable people to move freely.

“The time is up for these bandits and terrorists as increased and consistent operations will weaken all their bases.

“I believe my presence in the North West will ginger our armed forces,” he also said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matawalle further assured the people of Sokoto, Katsina, Zamfara and Kebbi states and the entire North West region that the security forces would leave no stone unturned in flushing out the bandits.

“I will be on the ground in the North West with the CDS and other military chiefs, leading our brave men and women in uniform.

“I also call on residents of these states to remain vigilant and cooperate with the security forces as the Federal Government has resolved to protect the lives and properties of all Nigerians.

“The security and well-being of the people remain the government’s top priority,” the minister added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

100 Yoruba groups threaten South-West secession if military coup occurs

100 Yoruba groups threaten South-West secession if military coup occurs

Go and hug transformer if you're angry I'm working for Tinubu, Wike tells critics

Go and hug transformer if you're angry I'm working for Tinubu, Wike tells critics

DNA testing report shows high rate of paternity uncertainty in Nigeria

DNA testing report shows high rate of paternity uncertainty in Nigeria

FG sends Matawalle, Defence Chiefs to Sokoto to flush out Turji, other bandits

FG sends Matawalle, Defence Chiefs to Sokoto to flush out Turji, other bandits

No ongoing recruitment into Immigration Service - Board disowns report

No ongoing recruitment into Immigration Service - Board disowns report

FG's healthcare reforms have attracted over $4.8bn investments - Shettima

FG's healthcare reforms have attracted over $4.8bn investments - Shettima

FG, ECOWAS support 14,694 vulnerable persons in Katsina, Sokoto

FG, ECOWAS support 14,694 vulnerable persons in Katsina, Sokoto

Hackers seize Kano Hisbah’s Facebook page, floods it with sexual content

Hackers seize Kano Hisbah’s Facebook page, floods it with sexual content

Tinubu knows Buhari worked against him in 2023, owes him nothing - Sule Lamido

Tinubu knows Buhari worked against him in 2023, owes him nothing - Sule Lamido

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede [Punch Newspapers]

You're expected to be paid from legitimate source, EFCC boss warns lawyers

First-ever delivery of mpox vaccines in Africa outside of clinical trials arrives in Nigeria. [Credit WHO]

Nigeria becomes first in Africa to receive mpox vaccines – WHO

A heavily armed military convoy of the Nigerian Army pass through a checkpoint. [Getty Images]

DPO killed in gun attack at Zamfara military checkpoint

Seyi Tinubu

Seyi Tinubu launches initiative to help 600,000 sick Nigerians monthly