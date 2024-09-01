FG sends Matawalle, Defence Chiefs to Sokoto to flush out Turji, other bandits

This is contained in a statement issued by Henshaw Ogubike, Director of Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Defence.

The directive, the government said, is part of an intensified effort to rid the North West of the menace of banditry, kidnapping and terrorism.

The federal government expressed sadness over the activities of terrorists and bandits in the states and its environs, explaining that the strategic move underscored the unwavering commitment of the government to restoring peace and security in the region.

Matawalle said that while in the North West, they would supervise operations and ensure that Bello Turji and his bandits gang were flushed out.

“These criminal bandits have been circulating videos of a Nigerian military Armoured vehicle that was stuck in a water-logged area.

“And late in the night the officers were asked to withdraw to avoid being ambushed by bandits, later in the night the bandits went to the water-logged area, recording video of the Armoured vehicle that was stuck and celebrating it.

“This incident happened in kwashabawa, Zurmi Local Government Area in Zamfara.

“This is not acceptable as President Bola Tinubu has been giving great support to the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“The Federal Government is deeply concerned about the persistent threat posed by banditry and terrorism in the North West particularly.

“And so we are ready to deploy all necessary assets to ensure that these criminal elements are flushed out and peace is restored to our communities,” Matawalle said.

He added that there was an urgent need to move against the terrorists to enable people to move freely.

“The time is up for these bandits and terrorists as increased and consistent operations will weaken all their bases.

“I believe my presence in the North West will ginger our armed forces,” he also said.

Matawalle further assured the people of Sokoto, Katsina, Zamfara and Kebbi states and the entire North West region that the security forces would leave no stone unturned in flushing out the bandits.

“I will be on the ground in the North West with the CDS and other military chiefs, leading our brave men and women in uniform.

“I also call on residents of these states to remain vigilant and cooperate with the security forces as the Federal Government has resolved to protect the lives and properties of all Nigerians.