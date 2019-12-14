The Federal Government has reportedly seized the passport of the immediate past Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen and also barred him from travelling.

Onnoghen was convicted in April for not declaring his assets by the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

According to Punch, seizing the passport of the ex-Chief Justice may be part of a fresh probe into his case.

Pulse understands that Onnonghen’s passport was seized by immigration officers in November 2019, when he was travelling to Ghana with his wife and daughter.

An internal report issued by the Nigeria Immigration Service stated that “On November 11, 2019, retired Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, was attempting to travel to Accra, Ghana. He was in company with his wife, Nkoyo, and daughter.

“His passport, with number A50445233, was flagged because Justice Onnoghen’s name was on the watch list. The passport is currently in custody of the NIS.”

An immigration officer, who spoke to Punch about the development said that that the passport seized from Onnoghen was not a diplomatic passport but the ordinary green passport.

The source added that the directive to seize Onnoghen’s passport came from the Presidency.

“Justice Onnoghen will have to meet with the Presidency to know why his passport was seized. We are only following instructions,” the source said.

A top judicial officer told Punch that Onnoghen’s decision to challenge his conviction by the CCT might have angered the Federal Government.