RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG seeks Ireland’s support on internal security

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister made the request when the Irish Ambassador to Nigeria, Peter Ryan, paid him a courtesy call in Abuja.

Rauf Aregbesola [NCS]
Rauf Aregbesola [NCS]

This is contained in a statement issued by the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Afonja Ajibola, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ajibola said that the minister made the request when the Irish Ambassador to Nigeria, Peter Ryan, paid him a courtesy call in Abuja.

Aregbesola said that because of the ministry’s desire to strengthen internal security, he felt there was the need to establish the National Institute for Domestic Security in the country.

The minister added that the proposed institute would be a training ground for training top notch security officers.

He, therefore, solicited the support of the Irish Government in realising the project, which he said was very dear to him as a minister.

According to him, the project is conceived by his ministry as an institution for interaction and collaboration between all security agencies.

“The National Institute for Domestic Security is a project, an initiative of Interior Ministry, which would be saddled with the responsibity of providing a forum for interaction between all top ranks security personnel in managing internal security,” he stated.

The minister commended Ireland for its legacy in education and moral instruction carried out through the Catholic Missionaries.

Earlier, Ryan thanked the minister for receiving him in spite his short notice and assured him of his country’s assistance on security.

