ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Foreigners may soon be directed to register for NIN as FG seeks to amend NIMC law

Bayo Wahab

Onanuga said the law that set up the NIMC initially precludes foreigners from being issued NIN.

FG seeks amendment to NIMC law to mandate foreigners to register for NIN.
FG seeks amendment to NIMC law to mandate foreigners to register for NIN.

Recommended articles

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, made this known while briefing the State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

Onanuga said the law that set up the NIMC initially precludes foreigners from being issued NIN.

Mr Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy and Mr O’tega Ogra, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Digital Communication and Engagement, briefing State House correspondents on Wednesday [NAN]
Mr Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy and Mr O’tega Ogra, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Digital Communication and Engagement, briefing State House correspondents on Wednesday [NAN] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, if the bill scales through at the National Assembly, every expatriate in the country would be given identification numbers.

“If the National Assembly passes that bill, it provides that everybody living in Nigeria, including foreigners, will now be registered and given NIN.

“Once you are doing some work here and earning income, you will be registered and given an NIN so that you can be taxed.

“Your NIN will give you your tax identity, and you can also be taxed and come under our tax structure. The law that set up the NIMC initially precludes foreigners from being registered,” the presidential spokesperson said.

ALSO READ: How to check your NIN on MTN, Airtel, Glo and 9Mobile

ADVERTISEMENT

Onanuga also announced another bill seeking to amend the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Act №17, 2007.

He said the bill aims to “provide for the payment of fees and other charges in naira to improve the ease of doing business and for related matters.”

Section 15 of the law is to be amended with a new subsection mandating agencies under the Act to collect fees, charges, levies, and fines in naira.

“Hitherto, these agencies were charging in dollars, but now they can always collect it in naira. This government wants to put a lot of emphasis on our national currency instead of everything being dollarised in our economy,” he stressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Onanuga said President Bola Tinubu's government is making efforts to ensure business transactions are done in naira, saying “Everything doesn’t have to be in dollars.”

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria specialising in politics, relations, special reports, development, and investigative journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Foreigners may soon be directed to register for NIN as FG seeks to amend NIMC law

Foreigners may soon be directed to register for NIN as FG seeks to amend NIMC law

EFCC accused of bias in Yahaya Bello’s prosecution

EFCC accused of bias in Yahaya Bello’s prosecution

It's going to take more than one election - Akpata vows to contest again

It's going to take more than one election - Akpata vows to contest again

FG increases corps members' monthly allowance to ₦77,000

FG increases corps members' monthly allowance to ₦77,000

Stop preferential treatment of doctors - Pharmacists tell government

Stop preferential treatment of doctors - Pharmacists tell government

Ladoja played critical role in my emergence as governor in 2019 - Makinde

Ladoja played critical role in my emergence as governor in 2019 - Makinde

Nigerians facing most challenging period in history under Tinubu – CAC President

Nigerians facing most challenging period in history under Tinubu – CAC President

Police arrest 2 suspects supplying food, weapons to criminals in Anambra

Police arrest 2 suspects supplying food, weapons to criminals in Anambra

Tinubu’s economic policies achieving desired results, Presidency insists

Tinubu’s economic policies achieving desired results, Presidency insists

Pulse Sports

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FCT teachers resume strike over unpaid wages, welfare issues with area councils

FCT teachers resume strike over unpaid wages, welfare issues with area councils

NAQS invites Nigerians to engage with the ECVC and benefit from the streamlined export processes. [Facebook]

FG backs new project to boost trade, security

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State. [Facebook]

Areas notorious for insecurity in Kaduna now enjoying peace - Sani

Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki. [Pulse]

Edo govt declares Friday work-free day to allow workers to travel to voting areas