RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG says if you have to use Abuja-Kaduna train, you must have NIN

Bayo Wahab

The Minister of Transportation says the FG has learnt lessons from the attack that led to the suspension of the service in March.

FG says if you have to use Abuja-Kaduna train, you must have NIN. (Premium Times)
FG says if you have to use Abuja-Kaduna train, you must have NIN. (Premium Times)

Recommended articles

The FG said this ahead of the planned resumption of the Abuja-Kaduna train services.

The government through the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) said identity verification devices will be deployed at each train station for the identification of passengers’ identities.

The NRC also warned passengers against using their NIN to purchase tickets for unknown persons. This according to the agency may lead to criminal prosecution.

While addressing journalists on Sunday, November 27, 2022, the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo said “Part of the measures put in place is the ticketing, as you know security starts from ticketing now I cannot buy a ticket unless you have a valid phone number and the National Identification card, and if you are a foreigner there must be means of identification that can be used produced by NIMC office.”

According to the minister, the FG has learnt lessons from the attack that led to the suspension of the service in March.

Sambo said the FG has extended the resumption of commercial operation on the Abuja-Kaduna train service by one week but did not give a specific date for the resumption of the train service.

The minister had earlier said the NRC would not resume operation on the corridor until all those kidnapped by bandits on March 28, 2022, are rescued and reunited with their families.

It would be recalled that in March, Boko Haram terrorists attacked a moving passenger train in Kaduna.

Terrorists bombed Abuja-Kaduna train with over 300 passengers onboard in March 2022. (Daily Post)
Terrorists bombed Abuja-Kaduna train with over 300 passengers onboard in March 2022. (Daily Post) Pulse Nigeria

The terrorists bombed the rail track and abducted over 60 passengers.

Six months after the attack, a terrorist negotiator, Tukur Mamu, who negotiated between terrorists and families of kidnap victims was arrested on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in Cairo, Egypt while on his way to Saudi Arabia.

The DSS alleged that Mamu was part of an international terrorist network and used the cover of journalism to perpetrate his deeds.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG says if you have to use Abuja-Kaduna train, you must have NIN

FG says if you have to use Abuja-Kaduna train, you must have NIN

Troops neutralize 4 bandits in Kaduna State — Commissioner

Troops neutralize 4 bandits in Kaduna State — Commissioner

Dangote plans 300,000 fresh jobs for Nigerians

Dangote plans 300,000 fresh jobs for Nigerians

Kebbi Govt ready to defend N6.7bn spent on roads before Senate – Official

Kebbi Govt ready to defend N6.7bn spent on roads before Senate – Official

Naira notes redesign will control inflation in Nigeria — Don

Naira notes redesign will control inflation in Nigeria — Don

I will make funding more accessible for creative sector - Atiku

I will make funding more accessible for creative sector - Atiku

Again suspected arsonists set INEC office ablaze in Ebonyi, says Commission

Again suspected arsonists set INEC office ablaze in Ebonyi, says Commission

Gov. Adeleke appoints Chief of Staff, SSG, CPS

Gov. Adeleke appoints Chief of Staff, SSG, CPS

2023: Don’t give opposition parties chances to win, Zulum urges Borno APC

2023: Don’t give opposition parties chances to win, Zulum urges Borno APC

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Naira Notes

BREAKING: First look at new naira notes [PHOTOS]

Lagos medical cooperative society launches ferries to ease traffic.

Lagos medical cooperative society launches ferries to ease traffic

Adeleke freezes Osun bank accounts immediately after swearing-in.

Adeleke freezes Osun bank accounts immediately after swearing-in

Aisha Yesufu slams Aisha Buhari over Twitter user’s arrest.

Aisha Yesufu slams Aisha Buhari over Twitter user’s arrest