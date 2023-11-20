ADVERTISEMENT
FG says collaboration with HiiL will improve access to justice by all Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

The HiiL methodology of people-centered justice approach is the innovation in justice delivery strategy being implemented already in Nigeria.

FG says collaboration with HiiL will improve access to justice by all Nigerians
FG says collaboration with HiiL will improve access to justice by all Nigerians [Channels TV]

Mrs Beatrice Jedy-Agba, the Solicitor General of the Federation, made this known during a courtesy visit by the delegation from HiiL at her office in Abuja. She reiterated the ministry’s unwavering commitment to foster strong partnerships and collaborations with critical stakeholders for improved access and affordable justice in Nigeria.

Jedy-Agba commended the passion and zeal demonstrated by the visiting team, led by Dr Sam Muller, Chief Executive Officer of Hiil towards enhancing access to justice with a people-centered justice approach.

She lauded the remarkable progress achieved by HiiL and expressed her commitment to sustaining the collaboration which the ministry has built with HiiL through cooperation that create innovative solutions that enhance easy and affordable access to justice for all.

Muller, expressed his gratitude to the Solicitor-General for the warm reception accorded to the visiting delegation. He noted that Nigeria, through the support of the ministry has made remarkable achievement in creating access to justice, noting that a lot still need to be done towards making people-centred justice happen in Nigeria.

He emphasised the need for increased collaboration and partnership in delivering People-Centered Justice in Nigeria by both the Institute and the office of the Solicitor General.

"This will be focusing on citizens' needs and leveraging innovative solutions for transformative and inclusive outcomes".

“This will be focusing on citizens’ needs and leveraging innovative solutions for transformative and inclusive outcomes".

The delegation formally presented the Justice Needs and Satisfaction (JNS) report by Muller to the Solicitor General.

News Agency Of Nigeria

