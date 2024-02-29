ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG recruits 2,497 health workers to replace doctors, nurses who left Nigeria

Bayo Wahab

The minister also disclosed that the FG would release ₦50 billion as the first tranche of the Basic Healthcare Fund.

FG recruits 2,497 health workers to replace doctors, and nurses who emigrated. [Daily Trust]
FG recruits 2,497 health workers to replace doctors, and nurses who emigrated. [Daily Trust]

The Federal Government is said to have recruited 2,497 doctors, midwives/nurses and community health extension workers to fill the gap in the health sector due to the wave japa (emigration) that prompted many health workers to leave the country.

Recommended articles

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Muhammad Ali Pate on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, said the FG has been recruiting since 2023.

The minister disclosed this during a press briefing organised by the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, adding that the development has increased the number of skilled birth attendants in some health facilities.

The achievements we have recorded signal progress and improvements. To sustain and continue to build on these gains, in the last six months, the Government of Nigeria recruited 2,497 Doctors, Midwives/Nurses, and CHEWs to bridge the gaps due to attrition. An additional 1,400 health facilities now have Skilled Birth Attendants to assist in deliveries at the health facilities. This has increased the number of health facility deliveries to as high as 230,000 deliveries per month,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister also disclosed that the FG would release ₦50 billion as the first tranche of the Basic Healthcare Fund.

This infusion of funds will breathe new life into our primary healthcare facilities, ensuring that quality care is accessible to all citizens,” he said.

He further said that the government would soon issue an executive order to curb the escalating drug prices in the short term.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG recruits 2,497 health workers to replace doctors, nurses who left Nigeria

FG recruits 2,497 health workers to replace doctors, nurses who left Nigeria

Displaced persons threaten return to Boko Haram areas due to economic crisis

Displaced persons threaten return to Boko Haram areas due to economic crisis

More Nigerians at risk of mental health issues as economic woes intensify

More Nigerians at risk of mental health issues as economic woes intensify

War-torn Ukraine donates wheat to feed 1 million people in war-torn Sudan

War-torn Ukraine donates wheat to feed 1 million people in war-torn Sudan

NLC says leaders were threatened to cancel protests against hunger

NLC says leaders were threatened to cancel protests against hunger

President Tinubu will leave Nigeria for 2-day visit to Qatar today

President Tinubu will leave Nigeria for 2-day visit to Qatar today

Police PRO says security getting better and social media is blowing up old cases

Police PRO says security getting better and social media is blowing up old cases

I feel like moving to LGBTQI-friendly country - Man cries after anti-LGBT+ Bill passage

I feel like moving to LGBTQI-friendly country - Man cries after anti-LGBT+ Bill passage

Avoid the sun if possible, sleep outdoors — how to survive hot weather

Avoid the sun if possible, sleep outdoors — how to survive hot weather

Pulse Sports

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Godswill Akpabio, Nigeria's Senate President [Vanguard]

FG gave each state ₦30bn to solve food crisis - Akpabio challenges governors

President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

Tinubu reiterates commitment to effective healthcare services

10th National Assembly [The Guardian Nigeria]

National Assembly is amending Nigeria's 1999 constitution again

Brig.- Gen. Yushau Ahmed [Daily Post Nigeria]

NYSC DG warns corps members not to travel anyhow to avoid accidents, kidnap