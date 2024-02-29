FG recruits 2,497 health workers to replace doctors, nurses who left Nigeria

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Muhammad Ali Pate on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, said the FG has been recruiting since 2023.

The minister disclosed this during a press briefing organised by the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, adding that the development has increased the number of skilled birth attendants in some health facilities.

“The achievements we have recorded signal progress and improvements. To sustain and continue to build on these gains, in the last six months, the Government of Nigeria recruited 2,497 Doctors, Midwives/Nurses, and CHEWs to bridge the gaps due to attrition. An additional 1,400 health facilities now have Skilled Birth Attendants to assist in deliveries at the health facilities. This has increased the number of health facility deliveries to as high as 230,000 deliveries per month,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister also disclosed that the FG would release ₦50 billion as the first tranche of the Basic Healthcare Fund.

“This infusion of funds will breathe new life into our primary healthcare facilities, ensuring that quality care is accessible to all citizens,” he said.