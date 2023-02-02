ADVERTISEMENT
FG plans vehicles' transit park, dry inland port for Zamfara — Matawalle

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara says the Nigerian Shippers Council will soon commence the construction of a new Vehicles’ Transit Park and an Inland Dry Port in Gusau.

Gov. Matawalle (TheNation)
Matawalle disclosed this through his Special Adviser, Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications, Malam Zailani Bappa, in a statement issued in Gusau on Thursday.

“This is part of the fall out from the concerted efforts my administration’s vision of an economically viable Zamfara,” the governor was quoted as saying.

“In a letter of conveyance, the Nigerian Shippers Council also requested for the immediate commencement of the initial steps towards the realisation of these projects.

“Already, a meeting between the State Government officials and those of the Shippers Council is scheduled for early next month to fast track the take-off of the projects.

“Gov. Bello Matawalle said the intention of his administration is to ensure that the State benefits from all available Federal Government Transport and Commercial Infrastructure that will lead to economic leap for the state,” Bappa said.

He added that officers from the headquarters and Sokoto Zonal Office of the council are expected to arrive Gusau soon to begin earnest preparations for the take-off of the projects.

