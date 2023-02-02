FG plans vehicles’ transit park, dry inland port for Zamfara — Matawalle

“This is part of the fall out from the concerted efforts my administration’s vision of an economically viable Zamfara,” the governor was quoted as saying.

“In a letter of conveyance, the Nigerian Shippers Council also requested for the immediate commencement of the initial steps towards the realisation of these projects.

“Already, a meeting between the State Government officials and those of the Shippers Council is scheduled for early next month to fast track the take-off of the projects.

“Gov. Bello Matawalle said the intention of his administration is to ensure that the State benefits from all available Federal Government Transport and Commercial Infrastructure that will lead to economic leap for the state,” Bappa said.