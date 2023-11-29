ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG plans to provide 1 million low-cost housing units for vulnerable citizens

Ima Elijah

Makuachukwu revealed that the project has already commenced with the allocation of 10 hectares of land by Benue state to the Federal Government.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

Chidimma Makuachukwu, the National Programme Manager for Renewed Hope Shelter for the Poor, IDP, and Refugees, made this announcement during the Sixth Nigeria Affordable Housing Finance and Innovation Summit (NAHFIS Expo 2023) held in Abuja on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

The Renewed Hope Shelter Programme, operating under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, aims to collaborate with state governments and local authorities to secure land for the construction of affordable housing units for vulnerable groups.

Makuachukwu revealed that the project has already commenced with the allocation of 10 hectares of land by Benue state to the Federal Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative is set to expand to all states in Nigeria by 2024, with a primary focus on providing housing for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and encouraging their return to their ancestral homes.

"We are working with the state government in conjunction with the local authorities to get land; currently, we are in Benue. What we are doing is to resettle the IDPs back to their ancestral homes with the support of state and local authorities," explained Makuachukwu.

She stated that the project involves utilising local labor and content to empower the economic development of local authorities.

This initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu's agenda of promoting self-sufficiency and community empowerment.

Makuachukwu stated, "There is no selection process in this; it is about the vulnerable states across the Federation. If you look at Benue and what is happening there and other northern regions, including the Southern states, you will be marveled. We are going everywhere by 2024."

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme encourages collaboration with philanthropists, international donors, and embassies willing to partner with the project. The Federal Government is set to provide the basic funds required for the successful implementation of the initiative.

Ambassador Boladei Igali, the Chairman of the occasion and Pro Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Akure, emphasised the importance of collaboration between states and the Federal Government to achieve the desired results.

Igali highlighted successful models from the United Kingdom and South Africa, where Federal Government subventions were used to build municipal housing for low-income earners at affordable prices.

"To get this project done, I think we have to work more closely with the states and with sub-national entities. They have to play a great role; let our focus not only be on the Federal Capital Territory," urged Igali.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG plans to provide 1 million low-cost housing units for vulnerable citizens

FG plans to provide 1 million low-cost housing units for vulnerable citizens

Enugu Correctional Service Command registers 1,137 inmates for NECO

Enugu Correctional Service Command registers 1,137 inmates for NECO

First Lady congratulates Kogi Governor-Elect Usman Ododo on victory

First Lady congratulates Kogi Governor-Elect Usman Ododo on victory

Cally Air expands as Otu inaugurates 3 new Boeing 737 for Calabar Carnival

Cally Air expands as Otu inaugurates 3 new Boeing 737 for Calabar Carnival

Labour Party distances itself from INEC's election materials inspection in Imo

Labour Party distances itself from INEC's election materials inspection in Imo

Lagos State to prosecute residents blocking streets for parties, social events

Lagos State to prosecute residents blocking streets for parties, social events

Uba Sani clinches 2023 NITMA-digital governor of the year award

Uba Sani clinches 2023 NITMA-digital governor of the year award

TY Danjuma builds multi-million naira medical centre in Enugu State

TY Danjuma builds multi-million naira medical centre in Enugu State

FG promises Abia a repaired Aba – Port Harcourt expressway before Christmas

FG promises Abia a repaired Aba – Port Harcourt expressway before Christmas

Pulse Sports

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From L-R: Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Land, Urban and Regional Planning, Mr Michael Chinda; FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike; and Executive Secretary FCDA, Shehu Ahmed, during interactive meeting with estate developers and residents’ associations in Abuja on Tuesday [NAN]

Wike fixes ₦5 million fee for C-of-O issuance to curb irregularities

FirstBank building [Firstbank NG]

First Bank faces ₦4 billion lawsuit for negligence over customer account

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Abia Govt cancels preliminary test for Nursing students amid allegations of wrongdoing

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:Eruku]

Gov Adeleke urges cabinet members on budget defence, lists 3 executive bills